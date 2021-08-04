PARKER: Nest Predator Bounty Program is cruel and inhumane

The Nest Predator Bounty Program is inhumane, wasteful and not based on science. When South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks accepted public input on this program last spring, less than 7% of the 400 + written submissions were in favor of the program. Some reasons many South Dakotans are opposed to this bounty program:

1. The Nest Predator Bounty Program could unbalance our state's ecosystem. There was no scientific study done on the number of these “nest predator” species that currently inhabit South Dakota and no cap on each species to be killed. According to the GFP Operational Dashboard, the following tails have been submitted since this bounty program began in April 2019: 106,000 Raccoon, 15,700 Striped Skunk, 10,600 Opossum, 1,121 Red Fox and 1,093 Badger. Since the program began each spring, the kill totals don’t include the many young that starved to death when their mothers were trapped.

2. Trapping is inhumane. In South Dakota, trappers are only required to check traps and snares every 3 days west of the Missouri River and every 2 days east of the Missouri River (with exemptions for illness and bad weather). Animals caught in traps for several days can be attacked by other animals, starve, dehydrate, or mangle their mouths and limbs trying to free themselves.