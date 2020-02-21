Passing the bond makes schools more equitable

As I was contemplating what I could write about on the subject of why we need to pass this new bond for the schools, I opened the door to the outside to take my kids to their school and it literally hit me; It was eighteen degrees with a wind chill of somewhere around eight. Not bad for those of us used to South Dakota winters, but still cold enough it caught my attention.

It made me think about the inequity of the learning facilities across our city. My children are some of the lucky ones who get to go to more modern schools. They don’t have to worry about putting on their coats once they reach their class, except to go outside for recesses or to leave for the day.

Many of them have to attend classes in what amount to glorified trailers, better known as annexes, or, in the case of the children at Canyon Lake Elementary, two separate campuses, separated by over one hundred yards. Imagine how that affects their learning experience? Imagine the time is takes away from education to have young children put on their winter gear and then travel outside from one building to another. Then factor in the time it takes to get those children to take off their gear, stow it away, and find their seats and settle down so they can begin to learn. Imagine what is it like if you are a child with a disability that requires aid such as crutches or a wheelchair or whatever additional help they need and magnify that journey to your next classroom accordingly as you force your way through South Dakota wind and snow and rain. How can we require a child in a wheelchair to go outside to get to lunch because the lift on the stairs is so old it requires all replacement parts to be hand machined to fix?