Passing the bond makes schools more equitable

As I was contemplating what I could write about on the subject of why we need to pass this new bond for the schools, I opened the door to the outside to take my kids to their school and it literally hit me; It was eighteen degrees with a wind chill of somewhere around eight. Not bad for those of us used to South Dakota winters, but still cold enough it caught my attention.
It made me think about the inequity of the learning facilities across our city. My children are some of the lucky ones who get to go to more modern schools. They don’t have to worry about putting on their coats once they reach their class, except to go outside for recesses or to leave for the day.
Not all of our children are so fortunate.
Many of them have to attend classes in what amount to glorified trailers, better known as annexes, or, in the case of the children at Canyon Lake Elementary, two separate campuses, separated by over one hundred yards. Imagine how that affects their learning experience? Imagine the time is takes away from education to have young children put on their winter gear and then travel outside from one building to another. Then factor in the time it takes to get those children to take off their gear, stow it away, and find their seats and settle down so they can begin to learn. Imagine what is it like if you are a child with a disability that requires aid such as crutches or a wheelchair or whatever additional help they need and magnify that journey to your next classroom accordingly as you force your way through South Dakota wind and snow and rain. How can we require a child in a wheelchair to go outside to get to lunch because the lift on the stairs is so old it requires all replacement parts to be hand machined to fix?
How can we allow schools that are filled with the asbestos or lack secure entrances to stop just anyone from waltzing in and doing harm to our kids or teachers to exist in this, the twenty-first century? Does that sound equitable and fair to you? How can our educators be expected to maintain test scores throughout the district when some of them are starting at a built in (pun intended) disadvantage? Why should some of our kids have it so much better than others? Aren’t we in effect saying some kids deserve better than others by allowing this vast difference in educational experiences in our city?
And please spare me the lectures of how “it was good enough for me,” or “ I did it and I am just fine.” Should that really be our standard for education: “Good enough?” The world is ever changing and we as a country have got to make education of our people paramount if we want to continue to be “the shining city on the hill.” How can we expect our kids to work their hardest and teach the ideal “all men are created equal” if we don’t even practice what we preach with educational opportunities?
No, I’m not advocating socialism, I am saying that public schools are the foundation of our society, and in order for them to work effectively, we need to provide the same opportunities to all our kids; not just the ones who are lucky enough to live in areas with schools that are better equipped or aren’t being bused away from those schools due to overcrowding to provide the type of learning that is needed in order to survive and thrive in society today.
We have that opportunity and I hope that you will join others and myself as we Vote Yes! on February 25, because every child deserves to learn.