PATERSON: Threats to sustainability of the Black Hills National Forest – Issues of quantity and quality

Rep. Dusty Johnson met with a timber industry lobbyist in early August, and within a few days submitted an op-ed for the Rapid City Journal (August 10). There, Johnson recommended the USFS “push for and meet prescribed forest harvest targets to prevent further outbreaks of the pine beetle.” He expressed concerns that the timber industry suffers from lowered sales volume from the Black Hills National Forest (BHNF) resulting in curtailment of operations.

The research branch of the U.S. Forest Service has some of the world's most respected forest scientists. Their important document, the General Technical Report (GTR), March 2021, outlined BHNF sustainable harvests to be 72,400-90,500 ccf (centum cubic feet), but stated that these numbers apply only if the mortality rate stays below 1.04% across the forest and further, they do not take "restrictions" into consideration. Restrictions are areas that are too steep to log without irreversible damage, have high scenic integrity values, or are set aside for recreation, botanical and wildlife reasons. For restrictions, experts say subtract 25%. Consequently, a sustainable annual sales volume might be around 60,000 ccf – but maybe less if overcutting continues.

Because the timber industry filed a data quality act challenging the data supporting it, the BHNF did their own analysis and publicly demonstrated that 90% of the suitable base (areas suitable for timber harvesting) has hosted logging operations in the past 20 years to mitigate pine beetle outbreak and protect the wildland urban interface (WUI) from wildfire. Ponderosa pines grow slowly (100 years to harvestable size) and harvest levels pushed by industry and Rep. Dusty Johnson are clearly unsustainable! Federal legislators in Wyoming and South Dakota have been lobbied by the timber industry with monetary donations and have even proposed bills to force the USFS to increase the harvest.

Rather than work to help mills retool to make use of the plethora of small diameter material available, or retrain workers for other jobs, Dusty Johnson has helped the timber industry to play the victim and blame the Forest Service. At their behest, the BHNF timber program has sold about 141,000 ccf in FY21 and 109,000 ccf in FY22 - rates that will eventually put industry out of business. If management of the forest is dependent on the timber industry, this is certainly undesirable.

Even worse, the continued overharvest compounds serious issues of quality. It forces bad logging practices like taking trees before they’ve reached maximum growth, complete removal of the overstory, and leaving behind weeds and thickets of small trees at the mercy of pine beetles and fire. Who pays for this? The taxpayer. This National Forest belongs to all of us, but its future is in jeopardy. We invite you, and the legislators, to explore the forest especially west of Highway 385 to see for yourselves. The mantra of the Norbeck Society is “sustainable management of public lands.” We hope you will support our efforts to protect your lands.

Dr Colin Paterson is co-founder and past-president of the Norbeck Society.