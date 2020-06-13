Pennington County has a missing link

What’s the missing link in Pennington County? No home rule overseeing surface drainage issues. I will list advantages of a home rule meaning an ordinance dealing with countywide drainage. Most county drainage ordinances in South Dakota include the obligation of the party who wishes to create a new drainage system project to advise the affected landowners downstream. In other words, before a drainage permit is considered by the county, the affected landowners are notified of the possibility of more water coming down the pike. That advance notification requirement is not found, by way of example, in state law. County drainage ordinances also often provide for written consent agreements. These are so-called written waivers given in writing by landowners who may be servient landowners or who are otherwise affected by a new drainage project. A provision in an ordinance encouraging cooperation among landowners before a drainage project is started encourages peace. That’s a good thing – I have handled water disputes in which the sheriff was involved. This consent provision is also not found in state law. I also find typical South Dakota surface drainage ordinance requirements include notification in advance to affected landowners. And not just to the immediate neighbor who may be the adjoining neighbor but to those who may be affected for a distance of 1/2 to 1 mile. This makes sense. This allows an effected landowner to participate in a public permit application process. Advanced notice and participation provides a more balanced picture to a board deciding a surface drainage permit application. Another advantage of a local ordinance is the requirement that the project design and other physical characteristics of the drainage proposal be disclosed to the county. This is a missing link in a reasonable chain. A surface drainage ordinance gives a good amount of environmental project decision making to local government. If the ideal is to allow more local control of decisions affecting local property a missing link can be added.