PETERSEN: Rapid City must reject campaigns of distortions and fear-mongering

I can only hope that voters don’t fall prey to the fear factor that is being offered up this election cycle by several Rapid City candidates.

The cognitive dissonance displayed in the campaign of J.J. Carrell for the Ward 5 City Council seat is a case in point. His campaign materials say, on the one hand, that he is thrilled to have moved his family to our amazing, beautiful city, yet on the other hand, his main campaign issue is that the city is in a vicious downward spiral of violent crime and that the only solution is a massive and immediate increase in our police officer footprint.

Of course, Mr. Carrell moved here less than a year ago, so any of his opinions about how we should run our city would be suspect.

As I write these words, I am looking at his recent fund-raising letter, one identical in format and sent from the same sinister Harrisonburg, Va., origin as at least two others. One was the racist, homophobic, hateful assault on our amazing teachers from school board candidate Janyce Hockenbury; the other from Pennington County sheriff candidate Ryan Mechaley, where he uses the same disinformation, misinformation and distorted statistics as Carrell.

I’ve done my time on “the thin blue line.” After my service as a Marine officer during the Vietnam era, I served for eight years as the director of federal law enforcement at USCG Air Station Miami during the height of the Drug War.

So, the kind of fear Mr. Carrell is selling strikes a particularly raw nerve for me. I’ll grant you that he has the courage of his convictions, it’s just that they are wrong, as well as dangerous should he be elected to our City Council. He is so ensconced in the law enforcement bubble that “cops with guns” is his go-to solution for everything.

He totally denigrates the work of our city’s best, Police Chief Don Hedrick and former chiefs the late Craig Tieszen, Steve Allender (currently our mayor) and Karl Jegeris.

Programs other than “police boots on the ground,” which we have developed over the years to address the problems on the streets of our community, are opposed by Mr. Carrell if they take away a cent from greater police officer numbers; One Heart, the CARE Campus, the police department’s Quality of Life Units, and the Journey On response teams are examples of such alternative programs.

Take Journey On and their work since the program’s inception. This group of amazing people have responded to problems on our streets more than 1,800 times since funded by our police department budget in mid-December. Outreach workers show up with empathy and compassion rather than a gun.

Of course, many of our uniformed officers also share these qualities, but the dynamic is obviously different when they respond. In addition, the work of Journey On frees up uniformed officers and allows them to respond to more serious issues in our community. Mr. Carrell would not vote for this tradeoff of compassion for more guns!

How do I know this? As I said, Mr. Carrell does have the courage of his convictions and talked to me at length for this blog post. He said: “I’m for broken window policing” (targeting the most minor of infractions, zero tolerance in arrests).

“We don’t need to control crime, we need to crush it” he said, and “there should be cops everywhere,” as well as “boots on the ground never fail you” and “strong law enforcement presence everywhere, we need to swarm.”

These are just some of Mr. Carrels outlandish quotes from “inside the bubble.”

There is now a widely held belief in law enforcement circles that, “You can’t arrest your way out of crime.” You must also educate and intervene to try to solve the underlying problems at the root of criminal behavior. Mr. Carrell told me that he thinks that view is nonsense!

The previously listed police chiefs are proof that thoughtful, compassionate people can break free of the law enforcement bubble. It also recalls two of my local heroes, Tim and Charity Doyle. Ten years ago, Tim was seriously wounded in a street incident where our community also lost two fine young officers, Nick Armstrong and Ryan McCandless.

My wife was on the City Council with Charity at the time, so I was close to that drama. I thought that Tim and Charity were a little “out there,” based on some of their previous, quite conservative writings.

The soul-searching that comes from such a horrific incident has led them, however, to an admirable, compassionate embrace of our community, when they could easily have gone the other way. Charity is now executive director of One Heart, providing a path off the street and into the mainstream for some of our most challenged and vulnerable citizens.

I know what it’s like to lose men under your charge, so I had great empathy for Chief Allender as he grieved the loss of his two young officers a decade ago. I was gratified to see him make the transition from the law enforcement bubble to become a community leader that is leading us into a brighter tomorrow.

I would hate for our community to backslide, when we have come so far, by buying into the fear mongering that J.J. Carrell is peddling.

Jim Petersen of Rapid City is a Vietnam-era U.S. Marine Corps officer who subsequently served 10 years in the United States Coast Guard and retired from the South Dakota National Guard. For the past 20, he has lived and worked around the world on sustainable environmental issues.

