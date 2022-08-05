PISCHKE: Scorecard smears good conservatives

Senator Lee Schoenbeck’s recent op-ed in the Rapid City Journal trying to smear some of the state’s top conservative Republican legislators like Rep. Phil Jensen, Tony Randolph and Taffy Howard using the Elevate Rapid City scorecard as the tool, is like Congresswoman Liz Cheney telling us who’s a good conservative Republican using the Democratic party platform as the measuring stick.

Ironically, Congresswoman Liz Cheney is someone who Schoenbeck admires for her “courage, in a room of wimps,” which he tweeted on May 12, 2021. His assessment of Elevate Rapid City’s scorecard, as being a “fair scorecard … [that is] only about making your lives and your family lives better [with] no political agenda” is nothing but disingenuous. Elevate Rapid City actively opposed legislation to stop forced sex changes on children (2020: HB 1057), and they consistently take taxpayer dollars for projects that could be easily funded by private enterprise and a free market.

But it should come as no surprise coming from the self-proclaimed “conservative,” Senator Lee Schoenbeck, who referred to Trump “as a con man” in his tweet on Mar. 1, 2016, while chiding those that supported President Trump as “fake conservatives infiltrating our party.”

Schoenbeck accusing real conservatives of supporting big government is also extremely hypocritical. He has voted to increase our state’s budget by $1.226 billion dollars since 2018 (2018: HB 1320, 2019: SB 191, 2020: HB 1294, 2021: SB 195 & 2022: HB 1340). He actively fought against the repeal the half-cent internet sales tax this year (2022: HB 1327), saying it was like “throwing money away.” This is the same tax that he “broke kneecaps” to impose the tax in the first place in 2016. He also has voted an exorbitant number of times to increase other taxes and fees during his legislative time since 2015.

Perhaps worst of all, Senator Schoenbeck voted to expand emergency powers during the pandemic (2020: HB 1296), supported medical arrests (2021: SB 3) and supported President Joe Biden’s Executive Orders without review (2021: HB 1194)

Without a doubt, Schoenbeck is the pot calling the kettle black.

Schoenbeck received a lower score than Democrats like former Sen. Craig Kennedy from Yankton on the Family Heritage Action’s 2020 scorecard, while receiving failing grades from the American Conservative Union Foundation (57% Lifetime Avg), National Rifle Association (67% 2022 NRA-PVF), and even Americans for Prosperity (“F” 2020 & 2019).

With a liberal record like this, Schoenbeck and his Senate puppets should stop deceiving voters and just switch parties.

His support of big government aside, his recent outburst against his colleagues is par for the course for Schoenbeck, who’s known for his unprofessional behavior and demeaning rhetoric. In 2016, after referring to Republican Majority Leader Brian Gosch as a “coward,” “pond scum” and a “chicken,” which resulted in him being banished from the Republican caucus by the Majority Leader, Schoenbeck threatened to resign from his legislative seat early.

When it comes to scorecards, SD Citizen’s for Liberty scorecard is one of the best for showing how your legislators are voting in alliance with the Constitution and the South Dakota Republican party platform.

Because of their strong scores, we would strongly encourage support for Representatives Jensen, Randolph and Howard. They are a few of the best conservative legislators, as nationally recognized by organizations like the American Conservative Union and other national groups, who are still fighting for your individual liberty and freedom.

Senator-elect Tom Pischke will represent District 25 in the South Dakota legislature.