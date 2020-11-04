Post-Election 2020: Where Do We Go From Here?

We live in a time of many dangers, the greatest of which is the polarization of our people and the disdain we have developed for people who hold views different than our own. This is likely to peak after the election. Now is the time to step back and reassess how we got to this point and how we get back to a nation of civility.
A variety of concerns and trends which engender strong opinions have brought us here, including:
- The pandemic;
- Existential threat of climate change;
- Immigration and the changing racial makeup of our country;
- Changes in understanding sexuality;
- Ensuring equal justice for all Americans;
- The threat of terrorism;
- Economic disparity; and
- The demise of white male power.
These trends have triggered insecurity and anger, causing rancor and bitterness among Americans. They have caused our political system to become increasingly polarized to the extent that our most deliberative political body, Congress, has a hard time functioning. People who run for office are pushed to become ever more dramatic and one-sided in their views. Some have even adopted strategies to intentionally demean their opponents by name calling, innuendo, and rumor. Social media, in its desire to improve ratings, exacerbates tension and drama, reinforcing personal opinions without presenting other perspectives.
Therapists dealing with people under stress frequently see a defense mechanism called splitting. That is, seeing things as being all good or all bad. When people are under stress, we tend to either overidealize or vilify a person or situation. Certain processes, like legal conflicts, enhance the tendency to split. For instance, people who are getting divorced and need litigation done, very often split. They see themselves as being overly virtuous and the opposition as being overly evil. On a societal level the same sort of splitting can occur.
Unfortunately, elections heighten this tendency to split since there is essentially a binary choice: there are only two candidates and you have to choose one. Once people select a candidate to support, they come to view the attributes of their candidate more favorably and those of the opponent more negatively. Though elections always cause some splitting, something about this historical moment has created an unusually intense societal splitting process.
Because of the heightened polarization triggered by this year’s election process, the day after election results are in, regardless of who wins, a good portion of our population will feel wronged. There will be anger and even a desire to retaliate.
This will be a time of reckoning for our country. How the winners and losers address this moment will determine if our country lives up to the ideals upon which the nation was founded. Do we pull together or do we push away from each other? Do we respect and embrace our differences, or do we distrust people unlike us?
In this moment, there are some things we need to stop doing, and others we need to start doing. First, we must stop splitting and seeing each other as all good or all bad. Those who lead community institutions including government, schools, religious organizations, and businesses have a responsibility to identify and redirect conversations which are no more than personal attacks and do nothing more than denigrate others, and spread rumors or innuendo. Our leaders, regardless of who wins the election, need to make an extra effort include ideas from all stakeholders. In this fraught climate, the process of arriving at decisions is actually more important than any single decision itself. We need to talk through our disputes and differences of opinion, establishing, embracing, and upholding civil processes. We must be ready to adjust to whoever wins and do our best to help our country move forward. When we do that, we live up to the ideals upon which our nation is founded.
With this situation in mind we plan a series of community forums addressing these concerns, as well as other health and mental health issues. We invite you to join us.
