Post-Election 2020: Where Do We Go From Here?

In this moment, there are some things we need to stop doing, and others we need to start doing. First, we must stop splitting and seeing each other as all good or all bad. Those who lead community institutions including government, schools, religious organizations, and businesses have a responsibility to identify and redirect conversations which are no more than personal attacks and do nothing more than denigrate others, and spread rumors or innuendo. Our leaders, regardless of who wins the election, need to make an extra effort include ideas from all stakeholders. In this fraught climate, the process of arriving at decisions is actually more important than any single decision itself. We need to talk through our disputes and differences of opinion, establishing, embracing, and upholding civil processes. We must be ready to adjust to whoever wins and do our best to help our country move forward. When we do that, we live up to the ideals upon which our nation is founded.