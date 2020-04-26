Poverty mindset holds communities back

Make no mistake; this poverty mindset is an easy mind-set to have. As one watches the decay of their community, downtown or businesses accelerate around them, it is easy to believe decay is normal and to be expected. After all, they have numerous examples of decay happening in hundreds or even thousands of towns across the country.

How does a community, downtown or business overcome a poverty-mindset and begin transforming? What is the common ingredient successful communities and downtown districts have adopted that flows through all their transformation and revitalization efforts? The answer is almost too simple. I believe the common ingredient is found by simply looking at what might be the opposite of a poverty-mindset. That common ingredient is something we all seek and are drawn towards, that is a positive “can-do” attitude.

The first step in any transformation and revitalization of a community or downtown district is a strong vision coupled with a very healthy of dose of optimism. When you couple a strong vision with genuine optimism, many communities and downtown obstacles can be overcome. The poverty-mindset crowd or thought process must be overwhelmed with vision and a positive can do attitude that is infectious. Everyone wants to be associated with a winner; few want to claim to be a member of the losing team.