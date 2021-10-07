PRINGLE: The Right Choice for the FCC—and America’s Students

The clock is ticking on one of the Biden administration’s major priorities—closing the digital divide and advancing equity for our students by nominating a strong, proven leader as chair of the Federal Communications Commission. That is why the National Education Association—on behalf of our 3 million members and the 50 million students they serve—is urging President Joe Biden to nominate current Acting Chair Jessica Rosenworcel to lead the FCC.

The digital divide was with us before the COVID crisis, but the pandemic has exposed the huge gap between our nation’s internet “haves and have nots.”

Last year, NEA released Digital Equity for Students and Educators, a report exploring the digital divide, revealing that one-quarter of school-aged children (ages 5 to 17) don’t have what they need for online learning during the pandemic. That study additionally showed this is a problem that disproportionately impacts students of color—particularly Black, Latinx, and Native students —as well students from rural communities.

Even as students return to physical classrooms this school year, internet access remains essential for learning. It is critical for conducting research, doing homework, and, when school buildings are closed, attending class.