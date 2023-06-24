As the one-year anniversary of Dobbs is celebrated by some and lamented by others this month, South Dakota is in the midst of a ballot measure fight. Not even a week after the U.S. Supreme Court returned the issue of abortion to the people, activists announced they would gather signatures for a constitutional amendment. Despite being branded as a return to Roe, the proposed amendment is deeply flawed in ways that should concern Republicans and Democrats, pro-life and pro-choice South Dakotans alike.

Given our state’s low signature threshold for placing an issue on the ballot and our relatively cheap media market for buying TV ads, the speed of the announcement from “Dakotans For Health” wasn’t surprising. From Marsy’s Law to recreational marijuana, South Dakota has long been a target for wealthy outside special interest groups. Now Planned Parenthood and the ACLU are entering the ring in an attempt to impose one of the most radical abortion frameworks in the country.

This measure goes far beyond what Roe ever did in three disturbing ways.

First, the constitutional amendment puts women and girls at risk. Ironically, the side that constantly says “abortion is health care” is advocating for a measure that would eliminate even the most basic medical and safety protections for women when it comes to abortion. As former Attorney General Mark Vargo stated, the new legal framework created by the amendment would “override existing laws and regulations concerning abortion.” Abortion facilities would no longer be required to be licensed or to follow health regulations that clinics or hospitals must abide by. There will be no standards in terms of cleanliness, reporting of complications or ensuring access to a blood bank. Without oversight or accountability, South Dakota could easily become home to shady abortion mills like those operated in other states where women died.

A second consequence of the abortion measure is the elimination of parental rights. The measure would nullify South Dakota’s parental notification law and allow girls who aren’t old enough to get a tattoo or buy a lottery ticket to get an abortion without parents ever knowing. Removing parents from the equation through ballot measures and legal fights is a growing priority for the ACLU and Planned Parenthood, with South Dakota as one of their latest targets. A similar ballot measure is underway in Ohio. That amendment is also led by the ACLU, which has a long, clear position of fighting for the removal of parental rights. In Alaska and Indiana, Planned Parenthood has run to the courts arguing that a so-called right to abortion cannot be “burdened” by parental consent. This dangerous agenda plays right into the hands of sex traffickers and abusive boyfriends who want to take their young victims to facilities to secure an abortion, no questions asked.

Most disturbingly, this measure creates a constitutional right for late-term abortions. The language of the amendment is intended to deceive the voters into believing the measure would only allow first trimester abortions by saying regulation is allowed in the second trimester. However, if you read further, it says, “Any regulation . . . must be reasonably related to the physical health of the pregnant woman.” This means babies who can smile, hear, suck their thumbs, feel pain, and are “viable” and can survive outside of the womb will be brutally torn apart. Even those who survive a botched abortion will no longer have their lives protected. The amendment allows no law protecting these babies.

One of the men behind this measure is Rick Weiland, whom the Mitchell Daily Republic has aptly labeled as the “serial ballot backer” due to his involvement in multiple ballot measures funded by out-of-state money. Weiland calls South Dakota “the test state in the coming state by state street fighting” on abortion.

As the mom of two boys and a baby girl on the way, I’m not okay with my daughter and the girls of her generation being Rick Weiland’s guinea pigs. My baby girl, who as I write this could be born any day, has value now and she is worth protecting as she grows to become a teenager and a woman. I’m not okay with a 64-year-old male’s attempt to strip away her rights and protections in order to further the abortion industry’s profit motive. I’m not going to stand for that, and as South Dakotans learn more about this deceptive ballot measure, they won’t either.

Kelsey Pritchard is a South Dakota mom of three and state public affairs director for Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America.