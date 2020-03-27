Rudyard Kipling once wrote:
“If you can keep your head when all about you are losing theirs…”
Citizens of Rapid City, tonight we will be doing just that: we will keep our heads and vote a second time to enact the proposed, and honestly, very basic restrictions in order to help “flatten the curve” and keep as many of our people from becoming sick or even dying from COVID-19.
As the president’s own advisor, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci said, "if it looks like you're overreacting, you're probably doing the right thing,”
These proposed changes are not an overreaction nor are they strict enough and nor can they be enacted fast enough. State law requires all city governments to wait five days in between readings before they can pass any emergency ordinance. The merits of that can be debated later, but what is most important is that we do pass these basic guidelines and prepare ourselves for perhaps more in the near future.
When we hear people speak against the minimal changes proposed to help ensure the safety of our citizenry, they might not realize it, but they are risking the lives of the people who are stepping up and doing their part to keep us all safe. These people, these true heroes, are the very people we should be doing everything in our power to help.
Who are these heroes?
They are the workers who pick up the trash and keep the water flowing and the street lights working.
They are the office workers who keep the finances and legal matters of our city in order and every other aspect of government that we tend to take for granted as “just happening.”
They are the utility workers who keep the electricity and gas flowing and the forms of communication, like cell phone and internet services working to keep us informed.
They are our teachers who working non stop and with minimal notice to navigate a new way of educating our youth.
They are our law enforcement, firefighters and first responders working at great personal risk to themselves and their families to keep the peace and order to ensure the safety of our community.
They are our healthcare workers, facing untold dangers and risking their lives daily to help the sick and dying.
They are the untold numbers of people who are doing their jobs every day without acknowledgement or reward because they believe now is the time to put aside personal gain and to work for the safety of our community.
We also need to know the level of professionalism of our department heads of our city and every level of their staff during this crisis is beyond description. These are the people you want in those positions.
These are the times when the true character of a person is revealed and our Mayor is one of those rare individuals who was born for the job. He is leading with a calm and steady voice and demeanor and he is making every decision based on what is best to insure the safety and well being of our community.
We must do our best to work as one and overcome this challenge,
That means being our own heroes and the way we do that is simple:
We stay at home unless we absolutely need too go out.
We don’t allow our children to go to friends to play and “hang out.”
We check on those around us and aid them in any way we can.
We support our local businesses that are still operating if we are able and we obey the simple, temporary, changes in our lives in order to keep everyone safe and recover as quickly as possible.
And we take care of community by taking care of ourselves both mentally and physically.
Rudyard Kipling was right:
Now is the time to keep our head’s and work together because by doing so we can and will overcome this challenge. Stay safe and stay healthy.
