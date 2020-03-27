Rudyard Kipling once wrote:

“If you can keep your head when all about you are losing theirs…”

Citizens of Rapid City, tonight we will be doing just that: we will keep our heads and vote a second time to enact the proposed, and honestly, very basic restrictions in order to help “flatten the curve” and keep as many of our people from becoming sick or even dying from COVID-19.

As the president’s own advisor, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci said, "if it looks like you're overreacting, you're probably doing the right thing,”

These proposed changes are not an overreaction nor are they strict enough and nor can they be enacted fast enough. State law requires all city governments to wait five days in between readings before they can pass any emergency ordinance. The merits of that can be debated later, but what is most important is that we do pass these basic guidelines and prepare ourselves for perhaps more in the near future.