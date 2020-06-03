Two issues about public health and Tribal sovereignty are pressing deeply into my conscience.
The first is the July 3 fireworks display at Mount Rushmore. I’m not about to go there due to personal health issues, but I won’t criticize anyone who decides to go -- despite the environmental concerns and fears about the spread of COVID-19. What concerns me is the conclusion reached by the National Park Service (NPS) in their Environmental Assessment (EA) that was released in February – a Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI). How could the EA have been concluded without the completion of the cultural site survey?
The EA documents the Tribal consultation process in which the NPS attempted to contact Tribal stakeholders by letter and email. However, only a small number of the affected Tribes were able to meet with the NPS in January and February. It was agreed in these meetings that a cultural site survey was to be completed by mid-May, followed by additional meetings before the fireworks event. Yet the cultural survey still hasn’t been performed, so how can the EA be concluded?
The EA references a letter from Robert Flying Hawk, Chairman of the Yankton Sioux Tribe citing the Fort Laramie Treaty of 1868 and the concern about ceremonial disruptions. He stated: “We would like to assert for the record, and in the strongest terms, that we object to the reintroduction of fireworks at Mount Rushmore…” and “…the discharge of fireworks within or around our ceremonial sites would be tantamount to sacrilege egregiously violating our cultural and spiritual protocols”. Many other Tribes raised similar objections.
It appears that the NPS simply “checked the box” during the course of their required Tribal consultation. I don’t think they really listened in their quest to reach the desired conclusion of a FONSI designation so this politically driven event could proceed as planned.
The second issue I’m concerned about is Governor Noem’s recent ultimatum to the Cheyenne River and Oglala Sioux Tribal Governments that public health checkpoints on state and federal highways at the entrance to reservation lands be removed or legal action would occur. The checkpoints were set up to stop the spread of COVID-19 in areas with sparse and under-equipped medical facilities and large populations of susceptible individuals and assist with contact tracing should infections arise.
Installing checkpoints to protect public health, safety, and welfare within their jurisdictional boundaries is well within the rights of sovereign Native nations. Statements by Governor Noem or any other official that attempt to undermine tribal sovereignty and spread misinformation about access to property and emergency services only serve to inflame racial tensions and cause real harm to people and our state as a whole.
American history is full of examples of bringing health epidemics to indigenous peoples. So I respect the efforts of tribal governments to protect the health, safety, and welfare of citizens, and I support the assertive actions they have taken to stop the spread of COVID-19. They are applying not only good common sense, but their Constitutional Right to protect life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. This type of forward thinking will save state and local governments massive amounts of money that can be applied elsewhere - for testing and other critical services.
Governor Noem should foster a better understanding of tribal history, culture, and sovereignty. Instead of appealing to the federal government to support her position to remove the checkpoints, she should withdraw her ultimatum. Several court decisions clearly demonstrate that she's on shaky ground. State and federal governments should strive toward better relationships with Native nations and conduct real consultations.
Richard Bell is the president of Sustainable Environmental Energy Engineering, LLC in Rapid City and chairperson of the Black Hills Chapter of Dakota Rural Action.
