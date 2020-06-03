× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Two issues about public health and Tribal sovereignty are pressing deeply into my conscience.

The first is the July 3 fireworks display at Mount Rushmore. I’m not about to go there due to personal health issues, but I won’t criticize anyone who decides to go -- despite the environmental concerns and fears about the spread of COVID-19. What concerns me is the conclusion reached by the National Park Service (NPS) in their Environmental Assessment (EA) that was released in February – a Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI). How could the EA have been concluded without the completion of the cultural site survey?

The EA documents the Tribal consultation process in which the NPS attempted to contact Tribal stakeholders by letter and email. However, only a small number of the affected Tribes were able to meet with the NPS in January and February. It was agreed in these meetings that a cultural site survey was to be completed by mid-May, followed by additional meetings before the fireworks event. Yet the cultural survey still hasn’t been performed, so how can the EA be concluded?