RAMA: Healing in the wake of Kamloops

I am an Indigenous woman, a wife, a mother, and a daughter of an Indian boarding school survivor. Since the discovery of the 215 young relatives in a mass grave at Kamloops Residential School in Canada, I have been tortured by the fact that I am an Indigenous person working at a former Indian boarding school.

At four years old, my father, Dennis James Banks from the Leech Lake Band of the Ojibwe in Minnesota, and his brother and sister were taken from their mother Bertha in Federal Dam, Minnesota. They were placed into an agency school bus and driven some 300 miles to Pipestone Indian Boarding School. Their experience at Pipestone was horrific.

I get emotional and angry when I imagine them taken from the safety of their home and relocated to a dormitory where they lived in fear for the next ten years. Their only “fault” was being born Indian, which meant, via federal policy, being assimilated into the very society that separated them from their family, home, culture, and identity. This is the personal pain that surfaces for me when I think of boarding school history. When I imagine the 215 Indigenous children at Kamloops who were secretly buried so that no one would find them, I am sickened at how much fear they must have experienced during their short lives.