RAMA: Healing in the wake of Kamloops

I am an Indigenous woman, a wife, a mother, and a daughter of an Indian boarding school survivor. Since the discovery of the 215 young relatives in a mass grave at Kamloops Residential School in Canada, I have been tortured by the fact that I am an Indigenous person working at a former Indian boarding school.
At four years old, my father, Dennis James Banks from the Leech Lake Band of the Ojibwe in Minnesota, and his brother and sister were taken from their mother Bertha in Federal Dam, Minnesota. They were placed into an agency school bus and driven some 300 miles to Pipestone Indian Boarding School. Their experience at Pipestone was horrific.
I get emotional and angry when I imagine them taken from the safety of their home and relocated to a dormitory where they lived in fear for the next ten years. Their only “fault” was being born Indian, which meant, via federal policy, being assimilated into the very society that separated them from their family, home, culture, and identity. This is the personal pain that surfaces for me when I think of boarding school history. When I imagine the 215 Indigenous children at Kamloops who were secretly buried so that no one would find them, I am sickened at how much fear they must have experienced during their short lives.
My personal struggle today is that Red Cloud Indian School, where my children thrive as students, where their brown skin is celebrated and their long hair respected, and where I serve as a leader, was once a boarding school. Founded in 1888 as Holy Rosary Mission, our organization’s history as a mission boarding school is a complex and challenging truth that is finally being faced.
In the 1880’s, when Chief Red Cloud was a leader among our People, he understood that surviving the onslaught of colonization demanded understanding the white man's education. Through his relationship with one Jesuit priest, Father Pierre-Jean DeSmet, Chief Red Cloud came to trust the Jesuits, and believed they would learn our Lakota language and focus on educating the minds of our young relatives. Did Chief Red Cloud invite the Jesuits here to convert our young people to Catholicism? I think he had no choice: the federal government was already "assigning" churches to reservations. In 1891, the mission signed a contract to begin receiving federal funds, becoming one of the institutions charged with implementing the U.S boarding school policy.
Over 130 years later, the school is transforming itself into an Indigenous-led, community-focused and spiritually based organization that serves our Lakota relatives. Today Red Cloud provides a holistic education that combines cultural exploration with rigorous academics and personal and spiritual growth. We developed a groundbreaking K-12 Lakota language program that is flourishing in our classrooms. We honor and celebrate Lakota culture—language, ceremony, and art—to create transformational opportunities for our community. We believe this approach, rooted in Lakota and Jesuit traditions, prepares students to forge their paths and actively contribute to a more just and vibrant future for all.
Red Cloud is also finally confronting its dark history—and acknowledging the complicity of the Catholic Church in that history. We’ve begun a Truth and Healing, led by Red Cloud alum Maka Black Elk, that signals our commitment to acknowledging and examining the trauma that is part of our history as an Indian boarding school. We look to our Jesuit counterparts to continue an honest dialogue that is responsive to the abuses of the past.
But the horrific discovery at Kamloops demands that, in addition to honest dialogue, we also take concrete action to address the intergenerational trauma to which our organization has contributed. Because families of students that attended Holy Rosary boarding school were close to the school, what happened at Kamloops seems like only a distant possibility. Still Red Cloud Indian School is considering the use of the ground-penetrating radar on our grounds (if our Lakota community wants that).
Today Red Cloud students are required to attend Mass four times each year, though the majority are non-Catholic. In light of our history, I have challenged our leadership to reevaluate that policy and lift the requirement of Mass, giving parents and families a choice. And, although this has begun in a limited way, we must begin to rigorously integrate Red Cloud's boarding school history into our curriculum.
Red Cloud Indian School exists to serve our Oglala Lakota community. The Catholic Church must do more than just stand with the Oglala Lakota Nation. Red Cloud Indian School has the unique opportunity to push past boundaries, finds strengths in its Indigenous identity, and define a future rooted in the spirit of Chief Red Cloud. But in order to truly support healing, we must go beyond works and take action.
Tashina Banks Rama is the Executive Vice President at Red Cloud Indian School. She is an enrolled member of the Oglala Sioux Tribe and daughter of American Indian Movement co-founder Dennis James Banks and Darlene Nichols Ecoffey. Tashina and her husband Matthew Rama live on the Pine Ridge Reservation with their children. Tashina holds a BBA from the University of New Mexico and an MBA from Gonzaga University.