RCAS Board takes break from facilities work to focus on COVID-19 response

It has been a little more than three weeks since the February 25 school bond election, and to say that our world has changed since then would be quite an understatement. The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a profound impact on nearly every facet of our daily lives.

Accordingly, we on the Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education have made it our priority to support the efforts designed to protect the health and safety of our students, their families, our staff, and of our greater community. At this point there are still many unknowns and uncertainties, but the District remains hopeful that we will be able to maintain an effective educational link with our students and their families during this time of school closures.

The recent bond election was for the construction and upgrading of our facilities, and that need was broadly recognized and supported by more than 56 percent of those who voted. The Board sees that support as a clear sign to pursue another try, especially in light of the post-election data and feedback that we received from both proponents and opponents alike.