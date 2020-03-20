RCAS Board takes break from facilities work to focus on COVID-19 response

It has been a little more than three weeks since the February 25 school bond election, and to say that our world has changed since then would be quite an understatement. The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a profound impact on nearly every facet of our daily lives.
Accordingly, we on the Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education have made it our priority to support the efforts designed to protect the health and safety of our students, their families, our staff, and of our greater community. At this point there are still many unknowns and uncertainties, but the District remains hopeful that we will be able to maintain an effective educational link with our students and their families during this time of school closures.
The recent bond election was for the construction and upgrading of our facilities, and that need was broadly recognized and supported by more than 56 percent of those who voted. The Board sees that support as a clear sign to pursue another try, especially in light of the post-election data and feedback that we received from both proponents and opponents alike.
We were in the process of determining the best next steps toward a possible bond proposal for the June 2 primary election when it became obvious that our focus had to shift in order to meet the serious challenges of the days, weeks, and months ahead. The Board is mindful that our critical facility needs persist and must be addressed, but we recognize that now is not the appropriate time to seek community support for a bond.
We are very proud of the way our administration and staff have responded to the school closure situation, and are thankful for the support that parents and students have already shown toward the various schools and their staff members.
The sudden shift from classroom instruction to remote learning is a huge challenge, and one that is being met quite well considering all the various hurdles. The pandemic situation is very fluid and our response must incorporate a bit of flexibility as things continue to play out. We ask that the students, parents, and community join us in meeting these challenges, and that we would all work together with a high regard for communication, collaboration, and cooperation as we make our way through this crisis.
Please know that we continue to be very grateful for the warm support this community demonstrates toward our students, our staff, and for public education in general. Thank you!