REP. DERBY: Triumph over tragedy, eyewitness to the 1972 flood

As a typical 14 year old boy, I loved to stay outside with friends until dark. But at dusk on Friday,

June 9, 1972, the weather turned ominous. The sky became filled with black clouds and an eerie, murky dark green glow lit the landscape. Feeling more than a little anxious, I rode my bike home in the rain. Eventually, the rain came in sheets so strong you couldn’t see out the front window. I went to bed that night not knowing this was a storm like no other.

We lived at the corner of Central Boulevard and Lanark Road, just south of Jackson Blvd. The next morning, I remained unaware of the dimensions of devastation that hit Rapid City. We hadn’t turned on the TV or radio that evening or morning. A Pony League baseball game had been scheduled for the day, so I gathered my gear and walked outside.

There was a peculiar stillness to the air as I proceeded northward toward the ball field. I didn’t make it that far. Just a block away from our home was a house half submerged in the middle of Jackson Pond – having been thrust off its foundation by the brute force of Rapid Creek’s raging floodwaters. Now, the enormity of the flood event became reality.

The ball field had been reduced to a debris-laden, muddy ruin, and I was overcome by the widespread devastation witnessed first-hand.

Today, the flood still lives in the memory of many of us as one of terror and heartbreak. Yet, while it showed the vulnerability of a community, it also revealed how neighbors care for each other and together the people of Rapid City could move forward. As difficult as that time was, it truly showed that a resilient spirit, combined with effective leadership, can address the worst of situations.

The stress was unbearable for the courageous volunteers who became first responders and ongoing care givers to families in need. Good neighbors circled up and cared for families with lives lost. They pitched in, providing shelter, clothing and food, to help fellow Rapid Citians struggling to get back on their feet. As local, state, and federal resources came together, business and community leaders took on responsibilities and roles to make sure priorities were addressed.

The Flood of 1972 was a time of coming together finding ways to help families and a time to make Rapid City a safer, stronger community. If there is a lesson to be learned from our perspective today – 50 years later – I think it is this: tragedy is triumphed through working together.

If Rapid City can rebuild after such a calamity, really, what can’t we do together? Let’s honor our past by continuing to make Rapid City a truly great place to live.

Mike Derby – area businessman, civic leader and community volunteer – has called Rapid City home for nearly 60 years. He is a State Representative for District 34 in the South Dakota Legislature.

