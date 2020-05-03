Retail apocalypse can benefit local markets

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Tony Robbins once said, “If you do what you’ve always done, you’ll get what you you’ve always gotten”. This rings so true with the onset of Covid-19, and the major restructuring of the National retail scene underway. Every community, both small and large, will feel the pending impact. What many are calling the “Retail Apocalypse” isn’t only a small community or small retail phenomenon. It impacts all forms and sizes of retail across the board.

Prior to covid-19, mall and retail closings were rampant across all size communities. Cracks were showing in places such as Chicago’s Magnificent Mile, Omaha, NE. and smaller communities around the country. Credit Suisse, one of the premier retail sector analyzers in the country reported recently that one out of every four malls will shutter their doors in the next five years. Covid-19 has sped up this timetable 50%. This is on top of the previous closings across the country that account for a square footage footprint greater than the city of Boston.

In a story in The Atlantic, they indicated: “The United States devotes four times more of its real estate square footage to retail, per capita, than Japan and France; six times more than England; nine times more than Italy and eleven times more than Germany.” One need not be a rocket scientist to determine that we are in for a major retail correction sooner, if not later.