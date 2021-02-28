ROESLER: No more Amazon

The extra driving effort required on the trip home left me exhausted, and poorer as a result of dismal fuel economy caused by all those brutal headwinds. During those days on the road I thought a lot about the insufferable wind ramming against my truck, but also about those Amazon headwinds that businesses in my hometown have to endure. I came to realize and appreciate that the small business proprietors in Rapid City have to be both exhausted and poorer from constantly battling their own rude wind. The plain truth is that we could provide them with some relief if we would all come together as a community in strong support of local business.

By the time I got home I’d made up my mind to rid myself of an Amazon shopping habit I’ve come to regret. I’ll shop locally. I’ll pay a few dollars more if need be. I can wait a few more days if something has to be ordered by a local merchant. If I do need to shop online for selection or for some other reason I’ve resolved to try independent vendors, using Amazon as a last resort. They are way too big already and besides being the bane of countless small businesses, they’ve been throwing their considerable weight around in aspects of our society, government, and culture in ways that have absolutely nothing to do with their core business of selling lots of stuff to folks who could probably get along just fine without it. A downsizing of Amazon would seem to be in the best interest of everyone.