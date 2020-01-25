Roesler: School bond financing, what you need to know

The bond will be repaid over time with fixed dollar amount payments. The tax levy of 85¢ per $1000 of valuation is the specific income calculated to make those payments. Similar to your car loan where there is a monthly payment, or your mortgage with its own monthly payment, all three have one thing in common – they must be secured. Your car loan is secured in most cases by putting the car up for collateral, and your mortgage by putting the house itself up for collateral. Fail to make your payments, and the lenders foreclose and take away your car and/or your home.

General obligation bonds, such as this school bond for facilities, are not secured by using the buildings for collateral. Once it is passed the bond will be sold, and the buyers of the bond are guaranteed a return on their investment. It is the specific language I referred to earlier that is their guarantee. If the District cannot come up with that fixed dollar amount payment in a given year, it wouldn’t be feasible to foreclose on our property – what would a bunch of bond buyers do with school buildings? Therefore the language of the bond basically says that the district must increase the mill levy by only the exact amount needed to cover the exact dollar amount of the payment for that year – that is the guarantee. It is also the ONLY circumstance where such an incremental increase is allowed. So, under what circumstances would that situation possibly arise?