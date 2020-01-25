Roesler: School bond financing, what you need to know

Unfortunately a few people in our community have ginned up a fear tactic and are spreading stories that the bond repayment will go up, and up, and will eventually cost taxpayers $3 per $1000 of valuation. This is a gross misrepresentation of a certain legally required provision in the bond language.
The bond will be repaid over time with fixed dollar amount payments. The tax levy of 85¢ per $1000 of valuation is the specific income calculated to make those payments. Similar to your car loan where there is a monthly payment, or your mortgage with its own monthly payment, all three have one thing in common – they must be secured. Your car loan is secured in most cases by putting the car up for collateral, and your mortgage by putting the house itself up for collateral. Fail to make your payments, and the lenders foreclose and take away your car and/or your home.
General obligation bonds, such as this school bond for facilities, are not secured by using the buildings for collateral. Once it is passed the bond will be sold, and the buyers of the bond are guaranteed a return on their investment. It is the specific language I referred to earlier that is their guarantee. If the District cannot come up with that fixed dollar amount payment in a given year, it wouldn’t be feasible to foreclose on our property – what would a bunch of bond buyers do with school buildings? Therefore the language of the bond basically says that the district must increase the mill levy by only the exact amount needed to cover the exact dollar amount of the payment for that year – that is the guarantee. It is also the ONLY circumstance where such an incremental increase is allowed. So, under what circumstances would that situation possibly arise?
The entire tax-base of the School District – so the average of ALL of the homes, businesses, and land – would have to depreciate in value to such a degree, that we would be short in making the bond payment using the tax levy of 85¢ per $1000. What kind of dire circumstances could cause such a condition - a national economic failure, or huge natural catastrophe. Besides, the School Board at that future time would utilize reserve funds to make up the difference, long before they would resort to raising the mill levy!
If a community was afraid of getting car loans because their cars might be re-possessed, or of getting mortgages because their homes might be taken away, we would say that the community had an irrational fear (and probably a pretty bad local economy to boot.) The fear that the District is going to raise the mill levy to $3 per $1000 is not a rational fear. Bonds are structured this way all the time, and in every state including ours. It is the way bond business is done. Like the car loan business and the mortgage business, we depend on them all to have homes to live in, cars to drive to work, and schools to send our kids to.