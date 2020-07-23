ROESLER: The way it really is

On the other hand, the District’s workforce will not have similar opt-out choices. Teachers are bound by negotiated agreements, yet afforded relief through federal employment laws and regulations, but in all cases identified health risks to individual teachers and support staff will be factored in – as it should be. We want to protect our workforce and the plan will take all of these elements into account.

It would seem that some people think we are a bunch of goofballs bumbling our way through the spring and summer months simply hoping for the best. In reality there have been a massive number of fine points to account for and several huge challenges to overcome.

In order for our kids to be in actual classrooms in front of actual teachers this fall, money will have to be spent, familiar routines will be disrupted, schedules will be re-configured, and above all, great patience will be required from everyone.

This community must recognize that we need to work together to solve the problems that are going to pop up. There are sure to be parents who will need support from their employers as well as help from their friends, neighbors, and relatives. We should all be ready and willing to lend a hand, rather than point fingers at what we think won’t work before it has even been tried.