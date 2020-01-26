ROUNDS: The sanctity of human life

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

My views on abortion have been shaped by events in my own family, specifically my Grandma Georgiana. When Georgiana’s mother was pregnant with her, she was kicked by a horse. As a result, no one thought Georgiana would survive past birth. She was born with only one eye, was deaf in one ear, had heart problems and no feeling in part of her face. Yet, not only did she survive but she lived to age 85. If she were born to a different family, with today’s attitudes about abortion, she might not have been given the chance to live. At this point in the story, I should also tell you that Georgiana wasn’t my biological grandmother.

My dad, Grandpa Don, was one of ten children born to Mary and Marion “Butch” Rounds. Sadly, Mary passed away when my dad was very young. Butch didn’t have the money or ability to care for ten kids, so the younger kids were sent to live among family and friends. My dad was taken in by the Kauth family who lived in a nearby town. He was raised by Georgiana Kauth and her brother John. They were incredibly loving and supportive caretakers to my dad.