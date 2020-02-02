ROUNDS: Working for South Dakotans

The number of folks contacting us to help them with a federal agency continues to grow. In 2019, we opened more than 500 new cases. We work with people on issues they’re having at various different agencies, the most common being the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), the Social Security Administration (SSA) and the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). We frequently assist people with visas and passports, we help veterans access their benefits from the VA and we help to make sure seniors are receiving their correct social security benefits—these are just a few examples of the types of cases we handle.

One of the biggest issues we’ve heard about from South Dakotans is getting H-2B visa workers to help with seasonal, temporary jobs in the tourism and construction industries. Without these temporary employees, many businesses in our state would be in danger of closing permanently because of the low number of available South Dakotans to work in these jobs. I recently led 188 of my congressional colleagues in a letter to the administration urging them to increase the statutory cap of available H-2B visas for the remainder of fiscal year 2020. The administration already has congressional authorization to release these visas, so we want to make sure they do so as soon as possible. 64,716 additional visas should be available for U.S. employers who need workers. We work on a lot of casework that involves expediting H-2B visas for workers coming to South Dakota. Last year, we helped a Sioux Falls landscaping company expedite H-2B visas for five workers that the company needed in order to finish work before winter.