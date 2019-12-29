ROUNDS: 2019 Year in Review

As 2019 comes to a close, I’ve had time to reflect on the past year. As a state, we celebrated the commissioning of the USS South Dakota, a Virginia-class nuclear submarine designed to fulfill 21st century mission requirements. We also worked to secure Ellsworth Air Force Base as the location for the first two B-21 Raider bomber squadrons - the training squadron and the operational squadron - solidifying Ellsworth’s long-term role in our national security. We were also hit hard by Mother Nature this year as tornadoes, flooding and late-winter storms wreaked havoc across the state.

On a personal level, our family experienced its most difficult challenge to date, as Jean began cancer treatment for a malignant high-grade aggressive tumor near her sciatic nerve. Thanks to her highly-talented team of doctors and our extended South Dakota community who has continually supported us, we are on a path to recovery.

Looking back on what we’ve accomplished in Washington, we’ve scored some significant victories. On the health care front, the CREATES Act was included in the end-of-year spending package. This legislation, which I cosponsored, will help lower the cost of prescription drugs by fast-tracking the approval process for generic drugs, thereby enhancing competition in the prescription drug market.