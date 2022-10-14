SAZUE: Learn from boarding school land's tragic history

The Rapid City Indian Boarding School Lands Project began as a search for graves on the site of the Sioux San campus when a team member was asked what the plan was for “the graves” during an anniversary celebration of Sioux San Hospital. As it turned out, through oral histories, the Indian community in Rapid City had carried the story of the boarding school and children that died through the decades.

As with most Indian boarding schools, the mortality rate was very high, and the government did not keep accurate records. We learned from oral histories and years of independent research, including the federal archives, that at least 50 children died at the Rapid City Indian School.

We believe the number may be higher. In our search for the children our team has located the likely site of these graves and also uncovered the larger story of the school and distribution of the over 1400 acres that belonged to the school.

The Rapid City Indian Boarding school was in operation from 1898-1933, then became the Civilian Conservation Corps from 1933-1939, transitioning to a tuberculosis sanatorium until 1960 when it became an Indian Health Service hospital. After the school closed the Rapid City community recognized the prime real estate and abundance of natural resources on the school grounds and lobbied state leadership and eventually Congress for access to the land.

The property stretched from Baken Park all the way to Canyon Lake. This was in the era and spirit of westward expansion and Rapid City joined the ranks of communities hoping to cultivate the local tourism industry.

In 1948 Congress issued a statute dictating how the land could be distributed. Three entities could receive land for free with a reversion clause, meaning it had to be used for the stated purpose or would be returned to the government. Those entities are the City of Rapid City, Rapid City Schools, and the National Guard.

The next section says that the land could be sold in fee for “reasonable value” to churches and the last group was “needy Indians.” Consequently, The City of Rapid City received approximately 207 acres, the Rapid City School District received approximately 152 acres, and the National Guard received approximately 583 acres, all subject to reversion. Churches received approximately 200 acres for “religious purposes”, although some of them sold tracts of their land for profit in real estate deals.

“Needy Indians” did not receive a single parcel of land, despite numerous attempts to acquire land for various programs that would serve the Rapid City Indigenous population. In fact, the city of Rapid City created a deal with the school district to transfer land from the city to the school, both of which could receive land for free in the statute issued by Congress, and then purchased land outside of town for “Needy Indians.”

This demographic legacy of Rapid City, the history of purposeful policy decisions that actually enforced the segregation and dislocation of Indigenous people in our community exists in Rapid City, both past and present.

We live in a segregated community, literally shaped by the distribution of the boarding school lands. Our community was built on the subjugation of the Indigenous people that lived here and are still here and that is our collective history.

Each of us has an obligation to learn this history in hopes that, as a community, we do not repeat our past mistakes and we can create a safe and inclusive home for all. Our hope is to carry this story forward in a way that helps us all learn from the past and creates space to learn together and commit to doing better.

Learn more at www.rememberingthechildren.org

— Amy Sazue is the executive director of Remembering the Children Memorial (Wakhanyeza Wichakiksuyapi), and is member of the city of Rapid City's Human Relations Commission/Mniluzahan Okolakiciyapi Ambassadors Alliance.