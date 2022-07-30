SCHOENBECK: Be wary of voting record “Scorecards” used to commit voter fraud

Scorecards that fairly report elected officials’ voting records are valuable tools to help voters hold their elected officials accountable. But, some groups have created these tools for the sole purpose of deceiving voters – a form of voter fraud. In a recent column Representative Phil Jenson highlights the “scorecard” of Citizens for Liberty (CFL), one such example of a fraudulent report on the voting records of your legislators.

But, first, Rapid City does have a fair scorecard available. Elevate Rapid City is a community organization whose sole purpose is to create jobs and opportunity for the families that live in Rapid City and the Black Hills region. They are only about making your lives and your family’s lives better – no political agenda there.

For the 2022 legislative session, if a score of 90% or above is an A (like the private and public schools in Rapid City score their students), here are your A legislators according to Elevate Rapid City: Senators Helene Duhamel, Mike Diedrich, Jessica Castleberry and Dave Johnson; as well as Representatives Becky Drury, Mike Derby, Tim Goodwin, and Chris Johnson. Close behind, Representative Jess Olson would be a B.

No surprise in these ratings. I head the Senate and work with these people every day. They are your workhorses that get the job done for Rapid City and the region.

On the other end of the spectrum are the D and F, or Failed legislators: Sen Julie Frye-Mueller, and Representatives Phil Jensen, Tony Randolph, and Taffy Howard.

It is no surprise that Rep Jensen would write an article foisting a fake scorecard that made him look good, when the reality is that he’s not one of the people doing the hard work to look out for the families in Rapid City and the region.

For example, Rapid City has a workforce housing shortage. Senate Bill 53 and 65 were bills to get the infrastructure in the ground, so the private sector could build more affordable homes for the workers in your community. SB 53 passed with the support of 2/3 of the legislature in both houses. Phil Jenson , Tony Randolph and Taffy Howard earned their failed ratings by opposing this important Rapid City initiative.

Oddly, the CFL “scorecard” that the fringe legislators promote is littered with big government, anti-Republican positions that these people promote. For example, if legislators vote to hamper local governments fixing road potholes (only liberals think that gets done for free), the fringe folks cheer. If there’s a chance to hurt South Dakota’s ability to balance its budget, the fringe crowd votes for it and CFL applauds them.

The worst, and most hypocritical positions these faux conservatives promote are the mandates that they annually want to force on private citizens, private businesses, and your local officials. Real conservatives, of either party, value liberty, private property rights, and local control. These fake conservatives continually push mandates – granted the mandates are ones they like – but that’s not what real conservatives should be about. What’s the difference between Joe Biden issuing a mandate about covid restrictions, and Phil Jensen pushing his version of a covid mandate on local people, businesses, and their property?

It is said that if you go far enough right, it’s a circle and you’ll end up with the left. Phil Jenson and his friends are clearly there. For those of us real Republicans that have been carrying the Republican water in South Dakota for decades, it is frustrating to have these fake conservatives infiltrating our party. But they are here, and while Phil Jensen doesn’t believe in Republican principles, so he probably doesn’t care about advice from our founder Abe Lincoln, after reading Phil’s editorial, I’d suggest he revisit Abe’s admonition that “its better to remain silent and be thought a fool, than to speak and remove all doubt.”.

The good news is that our Governor and a strong majority of the Republicans in the legislature will keep doing the good things that your region and our state need to see done. Your workhorse legislators in Rapid City – the A crowd – will be there for you.

Senate President Pro Temp Lee Schoenbeck is a forty-plus year Republican activist in South Dakota and practices civil trial law in Watertown, South Dakota.