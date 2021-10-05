SDNA: Support the important work of your community newspaper

During my time in the newspaper industry, I have seen many changes in the process of producing a newspaper, from shooting negatives in the darkroom, hand-developing plates, to now going straight from computer to press-ready plates. In my early years, we were taking pictures with a 35-mm camera and film, hoping the lighting was right and we got a quality picture. Now, we have the fancy digital cameras that make it easier to get those great pictures of an event. As we look back over the many years, one thing is unchanged and has stood the test of time: fair, honest and consistent coverage of our communities. Our commitment to covering local community events and school activities, as well as being an independent watchdog to keep our local elected officials accountable, will never change.