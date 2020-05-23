Searching for success and happiness

We are bombarded with the message that we are Not Good Enough! We all protect that sore space hidden inside where we believe we are not thin enough, smart enough, rich enough…the list goes on and on. The newest guilt inducers verified by the thousands of self-help books on the market are that we are not happy enough, healthy enough, or holy enough.

Here is the thing – WE ARE ALL GOOD ENOUGH! I believe that just by the pure biological chance that we were created and survived the birthing process proves this –it is no accident! We were all meant to be here. I believe you are good enough and I can tell you this all day, but YOU must do the work on this one. YOU must come to believe, right down to your inner core, that YOU ARE GOOD ENOUGH!

It doesn’t matter what trauma you had as a child or what wrongs you have committed you must come to a place of knowing that you are good enough to love and be loved. If you don’t believe it no one else will believe it of you. Relationships, love, happiness, and success will avoid you—after all you are sending off the vibe that you aren’t good enough and don’t deserve it. When you are circled in that type of negativity- happiness and success beware!