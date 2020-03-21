Seeking re-election, facing a challenge

I am declaring my intention to seek another term as your representative for Ward 3 City Council. I have not publicly stated that intention prior to this out of respect for the recent public issues we have been dealing with both as a council and as citizens.

I know this is the part where I am supposed to claim credit for various accomplishments that we, as a community, have worked together to improve our city and our quality of life, but, given the crisis we currently are facing, that would be obscene.

There truly is no “I” in team. All of these things that have been accomplished have been done with the hard work of dozens of individuals working as one to achieve a goal.

Now we are faced with what might well be the greatest challenge our nation has faced in many years. Now is the time for us all, once again, to stand and work together and overcome that challenge.

It seems ridiculous to even speak of elections given our current crisis, but they are necessary and I am humbly asking for your support to be our representative to ensure we rise to this time in our history and emerge stronger and better positioned as community to thrive this new world.

Please continue to do your part to help our city thrive. Thank you. #weshallovercome

