SEILER: Why I'm a South Dakota Democrat

As a lifelong South Dakotan, I have always known I am lucky to be from this great state. While serving our country in Vietnam I realized how blessed I truly am to be an American. With that good fortune comes the responsibility to work hard, take care of your family, and stand up for the things you believe in.

I believe in building on the values that unite us as South Dakotans: honesty, integrity, and hard work. I believe in a South Dakota where everyone has a fair shot to succeed, a good-paying job, and an affordable place to live to enjoy our great quality of life.

I am a Democrat because every South Dakotan deserves a liveable wage and good benefits. South Dakotans work hard for their families, and when they get sick or have a kid, they should have access to paid leave and affordable childcare.

I am a Democrat because every South Dakotan should have access to affordable, high-quality healthcare. We have made important strides in expanding healthcare coverage in South Dakota, but there is more work to do to ensure no one has to turn down care because they can’t afford it.

I am a Democrat because we must ensure that our government is listening to the voice of every South Dakotan. Your government should be open, transparent, and accountable, not hidden in smoke-filled rooms behind closed doors. And when you vote for something on the ballot, that should mean something, not be ignored by politicians who think they know better.

I am a Democrat because I believe in a South Dakota where everyone feels welcome. Throughout my legal career, I have worked to advance gender and racial equity and led efforts to improve Tribal relations. I believe in a South Dakota where our government treats individuals equally and respects their civil rights, no matter their race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, or gender.

In Congress, Democrats are delivering for the hard-working people of South Dakota. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal passed, investing in critical improvements to South Dakota’s highways, public transportation, and broadband coverage. Democrats want to go beyond just investing in infrastructure and invest in the people of South Dakota through the Build Back Better Act. That means investing in early childhood education, creating good-paying jobs, reducing healthcare premiums, and making post-secondary education more affordable.

From volunteering at Feeding South Dakota to delivering the largest infrastructure bill in decades, Democrats go beyond political promises to deliver real results.

That’s why every day I’m proud to be a South Dakota Democrat.

Randy Seiler is the Chair of the South Dakota Democratic Party.

