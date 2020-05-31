Seize your opportunity during coronavirus crisis

What is in it for the community? The community can hold an equity stake in any of the new businesses spun off from this project. The community’s percentage or equity stake can be based on the business’s local presence, the number of local hires and other parameters that might make sense.

This is a project any community can embark on without major expenses. It is a project that sends a message to those in the community that you are open for business. Projects of this nature help retain those younger entrepreneurs that might normally leave for what they perceive as greener pastures on the other side of the fence.

Now is NOT the time for communities to wait for the economic game to come to you; it may never come. Now is the time to take calculated (and low cost) chances on your residents. Who knows, we have a whole new generation of up and coming entrepreneurs, many in our communities that thirst for opportunities. Instill the opportunity in these local entrepreneurs which in turn will create new jobs and revenue opportunities for the community. Who knows, your community might be the home of the next Uber, Facebook, Groupon and the list goes on. By doing nothing, the outcome is already given; by being bold, the sky is the limit - Be bold!

John A. Newby, author of the "Building Main Street, Not Wall Street " national column dedicated to helping communities and local media companies combine synergies that allow them to not just survive, but thrive in a world where truly local is lost to Amazon, Wall Street chains and others. His email at: john@360MediaAlliance.net.