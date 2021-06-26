SIMON: Pathways program doesn't pigeon-hole students

Pigeon-holing? I don’t think so.
Contrary to Ms. Weaver’s misinformed assertion in her June 25 column, Rapid City Area Schools (RCAS) is not out to “sort, label, and direct children to fill slots.” It is our job to prepare students to have the academic, employability, and technical skills necessary to be prepared for the full range of opportunities after high school. Through the RCAS Pathways and Academies model, students will be exposed to more, not less. Look at it this way, you can’t learn to ride a bike in a classroom. While academic studies are vital, students need experience outside of the school building – be it practical experiences, field trips, or work-based learning opportunities. This transformative approach to high school gives students an opportunity to learn more about an area of personal interest to them. If they love their academy of choice, they go deeper through pathway courses and have more opportunities to work with business and postsecondary partners and learn and prepare for a job in that career field. If they don’t like their academy choice, they have the opportunity to choose a different academy or pathway the following year. They are not stuck in a pathway or “pigeon-holed.”
The academy model encourages students to explore career interests, but they will not be pressured to make an actual career decision. While some students have a very specific career goal coming out of high school, this is an opportunity to help identify their next steps. In contrast, we know that many students will not have a specific career goal by the end of high school and that’s ok. In other words, these young people get to try something on for size before spending tens of thousands of dollars on a degree in a field they may discover they do not like.
If you are a parent, your child has probably, at one time or another, asked, “Why do I have to learn this?” The pathways approach will better connect why a student’s math lesson matters in the workforce. For example, a geometry lesson in the morning may be tied to a construction project at a work-based learning location later in the afternoon. Make no mistake, relevancy matters. Numerous studies affirm that relevant, meaningful activities that both engage students emotionally and connect with what they already know leads to better outcomes. Communities that have embraced similar pathways models have seen incredible success – from massive spikes in graduation rates to improved attendance.
Our goal is to provide students with a well-rounded education that teaches students for life, not just for the test. The pathways approach only adds to our students’ experience and their ability to learn, make decisions about their future and broaden their horizons. Pigeon-holing? I don’t think so.