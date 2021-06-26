SIMON: Pathways program doesn't pigeon-hole students

Contrary to Ms. Weaver’s misinformed assertion in her June 25 column, Rapid City Area Schools (RCAS) is not out to “sort, label, and direct children to fill slots.” It is our job to prepare students to have the academic, employability, and technical skills necessary to be prepared for the full range of opportunities after high school. Through the RCAS Pathways and Academies model, students will be exposed to more, not less. Look at it this way, you can’t learn to ride a bike in a classroom. While academic studies are vital, students need experience outside of the school building – be it practical experiences, field trips, or work-based learning opportunities. This transformative approach to high school gives students an opportunity to learn more about an area of personal interest to them. If they love their academy of choice, they go deeper through pathway courses and have more opportunities to work with business and postsecondary partners and learn and prepare for a job in that career field. If they don’t like their academy choice, they have the opportunity to choose a different academy or pathway the following year. They are not stuck in a pathway or “pigeon-holed.”