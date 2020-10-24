Solving city deed violations locally through land exchange

The team has worked for years on a solution for these three parcels. The statute requires that these parcels “revert” to federal ownership, specifically the Department of Interior (DOI), if they are no longer used pursuant to the 1948 law.

In 2017, the DOI sent a letter to the City and the School Board confirming that these three parcels are subject to reversion. The three current occupants do not want the parcels to revert to federal ownership and we hope they assist in implementing a solution. If we, as a community, do not craft a solution, the federal government or federal courts will.

Fortunately, the 1948 law provides an avenue for resolving these issues. It allows the parcels to be exchanged for other land that benefits “needy Indians.” Working with Native community members, we have devised a proposal.

For 70 years the Native community has asked for land under the 1948 law, most often for a community center, affordable housing, and culturally-focused economic development projects.