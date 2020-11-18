South Dakota is helping lead the way on renewable energy

An interest in generating power through natural forces led me to my first career managing the supply chains of wind turbine projects across the Midwest. But, ten years ago, I traded in my desk job and took my interest to the technical side. I’ve been riding on a high since. Clean energy has grown exponentially with demand, as has the need for a workforce which accounted for 40% of energy workers overall last year. Among those are the technicians that keep America powered by going to work atop a 300-foot tower swaying in the wind. I’m honored to be in their ranks.

The wind is an unpredictable—constantly changing in intensity, location and direction, but always there. You may only feel a slight breeze at ground level on a warm day, but hundreds of feet up an uninterrupted source of energy blows through with incredible force. With the opportunity to create and build an economic engine out of thin air, why not use it? Wind energy creates long-lasting, steady employment opportunities while generating consistent, independent, pollution-free energy for communities across the country.