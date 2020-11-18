South Dakota is helping lead the way on renewable energy

An interest in generating power through natural forces led me to my first career managing the supply chains of wind turbine projects across the Midwest. But, ten years ago, I traded in my desk job and took my interest to the technical side. I’ve been riding on a high since. Clean energy has grown exponentially with demand, as has the need for a workforce which accounted for 40% of energy workers overall last year. Among those are the technicians that keep America powered by going to work atop a 300-foot tower swaying in the wind. I’m honored to be in their ranks.
The wind is an unpredictable—constantly changing in intensity, location and direction, but always there. You may only feel a slight breeze at ground level on a warm day, but hundreds of feet up an uninterrupted source of energy blows through with incredible force. With the opportunity to create and build an economic engine out of thin air, why not use it? Wind energy creates long-lasting, steady employment opportunities while generating consistent, independent, pollution-free energy for communities across the country.
After recognizing a need for community among wind turbine technicians, I created the Facebook group Tower Climbing Grease Monkeys in 2012. It took off with the growing industry and membership keeps climbing. More importantly, it gave me access to the thousands of tradesmen like myself who have found fulfilling careers building the infrastructure for the 21st century energy revolution, and the opportunity to bring more into the fold.
The wind market’s development is fast-paced and room for growth immense. Wind turbine technicians continue to be the second fastest growing career in the country, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor. In 2019, wind installations were the #1 choice of new utility-scale power generation. 39 percent of all new energy-generating additions in the United States were wind tech.
Though less mature than neighboring states’ South Dakota’s clean energy industry is picking up quick. Last year, it led state’s in wind tech investment and installed over 50 percent more capacity than the prior year. With 99 percent of the U.S.’ capacity for wind generation held in rural and agricultural regions, South Dakota’s landscape is at an advantage to stay on the leaderboard.
Right now, America’s energy transformation is setting us up as a leader in the global race for clean energy, but we will fall short without the men and women nationwide ready to put in the work day in and day out. Success is dependent on serious investments in clean energy. We need not only for our young workers to invest in themselves by pursuing a career in clean energy, but for national and state leadership to continue investing in the future of the industry.
Our wind workforce is lucrative, sustainable and ever-growing. The question is: are you in?
Neal Gyngard is the Founder of Tower Climbing Grease Monkeys
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!