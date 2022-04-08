Special to the Journal: Student letters to the editor

Editor's note: East Middle School 8th Grade Advanced English students wrote letters to the editor as an assignment in class. They were not required to submit letters for publication to receive a grade for class. Also, parental consent to publish forms accompanied all letters that were submitted for publication. Students picked their own topics, wrote and edited their letters, and submitted them electronically to the Journal.

The Recreational Legalization of Cannabis

I agree that the medical legalization of cannabis has its pros, but I do not think that the state should approve the legalization of recreational use in South Dakota.

If recreational use of cannabis is legalized, it could potentially increase the danger of product availability due to street sellers that may not go through the proper licensing and legalization process. It could also lower the price of cannabis products in the smoke shops which could also lead to increased use by minors.

Another thing that could be affected by the decision of the state on the legalization of recreational use of cannabis includes the reform and change in laws associated with the safety of the users and those around them like other legalized drugs. Restrictions are still in place to protect those using them and the community members around them. Employers would need to develop policies to ensure safety as well. Many things would need to be changed or be tweaked because cannabis stays in the human system long after the effects subside. Monitoring if someone is currently under the influence would be challenging.

Jaden Williams

Making a difficult decision harder

South Dakota is one of the most abortion restricted states of them all. Kristi Noem wants to make South Dakota the most difficult state to obtain abortion pills. South Dakota tried to pass a restrictive abortion pill law. If this law passes women would have to make 3 separate trips to the doctor to be able to take the abortion pills. The choice to get an abortion if wanted should not be something that people can take away or make more difficult.

These people trying to take away this right are making an already extremely difficult decision even harder. This topic is extremely controversial. Many people believe abortions are wrong, but the thing is, even if you personally think they are wrong why are you trying to take away the right of someone else who does not. It does not concern you if a woman you do not know wants an abortion, stop trying to make it your problem. Even if pro-lifers succeed in banning or restricting abortions it will not abolish abortions it will just lead women to result to unsafe abortions. This causes more harm than you think it helps.

Kailynn Dukat

Abortion Rights

Being in our conservative state one of the most controversial things is abortion. Why is something like a fetus so important to you? Most abortion laws or things that put restriction on woman’s bodies is men. If you do not share the same body, you should not get a say. Instead of just blaming women why are we not also blaming men

All pregnancies are caused by men, and it has now become acceptable for men to not have to take responsibility for their children. In 2020 there are about 15,491 single mothers. As a female juvenile I should be able to decide what to do with my body. I do agree some abortions are from being irresponsible but what about the ones that are not? Sexual assault victims should be able to get rid of the fetus. When you get abort a fetus you are aborting a clump of cells not a baby. Why are people so against abortion?

Audrey Patterson

Time to upgrade schools

The Rapid City Area School District buildings need dire upgrades and completely new facilities. With all the money spent recently on Sumit Arena, it is time we considered putting money into school buildings that are severely outdated and overcrowded. More of our state government spending should go towards things that benefit the locals, not just the tourists.

Many schools in the public school system such as West Middle School and South Canyon Elementary School have had to build annexes on their property to support the growing student population. These schools have been overcrowded since the 60s and 70s, yet no action has been taken to stay on top of the population growth.

Many of these schools were built in the 1950s including West and South Middle School and are in dire need of replacement or repair. Many of the new school designs are much more helpful with managing the traffic flow of students and facilities such as the bathrooms are usable and humane.

James Palecek

