Editor's note:

East Middle School 8th Grade Advanced English students wrote letters to the editor as an assignment in class. They were not required to submit letters for publication to receive a grade for class. Also, parental consent to publish forms accompanied all letters that were submitted for publication. Students picked their own topics, wrote and edited their letters, and submitted them electronically to the Journal.

We need a better way

The Rapid City Area School District needs to find better ways to handle or be more flexible with students who are distracting, cause problems, and disrupt learning. There are many students who want to learn and higher their education but can not with many disruptions. Writing students up, in school suspension, or even detention doesn’t stop the students from causing these problems.

Many of the students who are disruptive are dealing with psychosocial stressors related to poverty, abuse, neglect, racism, sexism, or even psychiatric disorders, and some lack the basic skill of regulating their behaviors. Some students can’t handle sitting for long periods of time and start to disengage or become irritable.

Students can’t control these things, therefore the school district needs to be more flexible with these students and still teach the students who want to learn. So think of the ways this affects our students and school.

Aya Kuroiwa

A common misconcenption

One of the Bible's most common misconceptions is it says it is a sin to be gay. For the writers of the bible, the concept of being gay wasn't really a thing in their time. Sexual activity was almost exclusively saved for reproductive purposes.

The idea of romantic love didn't really come around for hundreds of years later, sexual activity outside of reproductive purposes was thought of not only as strange but just pointless. Although the old testament does prohibit men from “laying next to another man” it isn't really a question of morality, it really just comes down to two other factors.

The first reason as previously mentioned is that it just didn't produce babies, which is pretty important for a nation that was expecting a messiah to come from his own lineage. This is why alongside the verses that prohibit men from doing the “Devil's Tango” with women during their menstruation.

The other reason is that Istaila wanted to be distinct from the other nations. This is why there are prohibitions on other stuff like eating shellfish, touching a dead pig's skin, and even mixing fabric.

These are clearly not immortal practices, just things to set them apart.

Khloe Hanson

We have to help

The Russian and Ukraine war has been going on for eight years but has escalated into Russia invading Ukraine. Russia started invading them February 24, 2022. They started by attacking them from the east and north they went through the country Belarus to attack them from the north. Also went through the south through Crimea.

Russia has suffered many sanctions from other countries they have been taken off swift and many others. Russia's market has gone down so much the one of their currency Russian rubles is 0.0075 of 1 U.S dollar. Russia should just stop they have so many sanctions on them there not getting oil.

Biden needs to send over troops to help protect Ukraine. Just because they are not in NATO does not mean we cannot help them. They international court of justice already has cases being built up. We need to get Ukraine in NATO. Biden get Ukraine into NATO to help them.

Whoever doesn’t want to help them needs to grow up and realize that civilians are dying every day because of Russians bombing hospitals and schools. Someday Russia is going to mess with the wrong country, and I think they already have.

Matthew Fox

