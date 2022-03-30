Special to the Journal: Student letters to the editor

Editor's note: East Middle School 8th Grade Advanced English students wrote letters to the editor as an assignment in class. They were not required to submit letters for publication to receive a grade for class. Also, parental consent to publish forms accompanied all letters that were submitted for publication. Students picked their own topics, wrote and edited their letters, and submitted them electronically to the Journal.

Mental health in schools

Mental health is a huge issue that needs to be addressed in schools.

According to KFF, 12.5% of students struggle with diagnosed mental illnesses in South Dakota alone. Many factors may cause this in schools, such as stress from homework or bullying.

I think schools should do something to inform students of this issue. They should teach about it or have a week dedicated to giving more information, so students are more aware of something going on in their own lives.

Students may have some mental health issues but are not aware because they do not have enough knowledge on the subject. Schools should address this issue more than they are.

Breanna Foster

A misunderstood topic

South Dakota has some of the most restrictive laws on abortion. It can take up to 6 weeks for women to even know they are pregnant. That leaves about 16 weeks to do your research, consult people, and make your decision.

Women (or anyone that can reproduce) can get pregnant as young as 10 years old. You may think a 10 year old is choosing to get pregnant. There are many cases of rape and incest each year. If abortions were banned, that 10 year-old child would be forced to give birth to a child as big as them, which could result in death.

A topic that is often misunderstood is the concept of “pro-life” and “pro-choice”. People think being pro-life means no abortions only, or that pro-choice means pro-abortions. That’s not true. Being pro-choice is giving people a choice on what they do with their body. Being pro-life is about the opposite.

Everyone deserves a say on what happens with their body on any given day. Keeping abortions legal, keeps them safe.

Shentell Hawkins

Social media brings new problems

Kids are future adults. They will run our government in the coming years. Yet we still don’t see what is happening to our kids. Social media is ruining them.

A lot of teens are insecure about their body, because of social media. Countless teens are complaining about their body because they are comparing it to people that photoshop their bodies for one example, celebrities because they too are insecure about their body. We need to instruct kids and adults that it’s okay to not have a perfect body, because there is no such thing as a perfect body. A lot of teens' eating disorders are caused by social media.

Also, kids are being cyber bullying for being who they are. And it’s a cruel world out there, but it shouldn’t be that cruel. I have heard countless situations like this before (minding you I’m just a teen). Schools try to stop cyber bullying, but they can’t do anything about it. Bullying never stops.

We need to stand up for teens and kids for these kinds of acts because this can cause a child's life to be on the line. Do better at preparing our kids for the future, not death.

Natalee May

Legalizing marijuana was a mistake

Although the citizens of South Dakota voted to legalize recreational Marijuana, I think they made a mistake. There are many terrible things that have happened to Marijuana smokers.

It may also increase the teen use and that could become very dangerous, it could lead to medical emergencies including traffic deaths from driving while high.

As a young person, I have had many experiences being around Marijuana smokers, and it’s all their life revolves around. They think they are nothing without smoking, it keeps them motivated. Costs increased in hospital visits, addiction treatment, environmental damage, crime, workplace accidents, and lost productivity.

They say that marijuana use harms the user physically and mentally, and that its use should be strongly discouraged, not legalized.

Many students in school systems have been caught with Marijuana at a young age and had charges pressed and had to go to treatments or rehab. If it’s legalized that means it will become way more easy to be bought and sold.

Marijuana is especially dangerous for young people, because human brains are not fully developed until around age 25. Marijuana smoking in teens increased short-term memory, decreased concentration, attention span, and problem solving, which interfere with learning.

Emelia Striegel

