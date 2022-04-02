Special to the Journal: Student letters to the editor

Editor's note:

East Middle School 8th Grade Advanced English students wrote letters to the editor as an assignment in class. They were not required to submit letters for publication to receive a grade for class. Also, parental consent to publish forms accompanied all letters that were submitted for publication. Students picked their own topics, wrote and edited their letters, and submitted them electronically to the Journal.

Gas prices a problem

As of Monday, gas prices have reached $4 nationwide, the highest since 2008. Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, average gas prices nationally have jumped about 62 cents per gallon. We are on Ukraine’s side for WW3, so Russia has raised gas prices, making it more difficult for the US to receive it. Many small businesses and people who have low paying jobs are struggling to pay for essentials. It affects South Dakota way more than economies where there’s mass transit or other alternatives to using gas-powered vehicles. Don Frankenfeld estimates gas could rise even more if the White House follows through. He says there is room for optimism, and that we are slowly moving towards becoming self-reliant on our own oil production.

Kennedy Mass

Stop wasting food

The staff providing lunch at our school make us take ¼ cup of fruit or vegetables every day. Most kids don’t eat them, which leads to them being thrown out. This wastes food. If the kid was going to eat the food, they would take it. While it may be viewed by the administrators that if kids are forced to take healthy food, they will be more likely to eat it, this in most cases is false. If they remove this rule, it will not only save food, but also make getting lunch less of a hassle.

My school usually has a nice variety of sides as well as second options, but some days the food just seems old and boring, especially if it’s something you don’t like. Healthier options with fresher veggies and fruits should be offered more frequently instead of the same reheated meals everyone is sick of or doesn’t dare to try. Some examples of better food could include sandwiches, smoothies, and wraps. It’s more expensive to have better food stocked and shipped, but if kids aren’t wasting food every day, it will allow more expenses to be spent on better, less wasted food.

Sage Beutler

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0