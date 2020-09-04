SPECKER: Why herd immunity is a bad idea

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There are a number of published reports and many people talking about herd immunity. What is herd immunity and what are some of the consequences of trying to reach it through natural immunity to COVID-19?

In South Dakota, it means there is the potential for more than 14,000 people to die.

Now that I have your attention, I will explain why.

Herd immunity relates to infectious diseases and the idea behind it is that a large enough percentage of the population becomes immune to the disease so that it becomes difficult to spread from one person to another. The percentage of the population that needs to be immune varies with the disease.

Highly infectious diseases, such as COVID-19, will require immunity among a large percentage of the population. Estimates for COVID-19 are that somewhere between 60% and 85% of the population will need to be immune. Since the disease will not just immediately stop once that percentage is reached, a larger percentage will actually end up becoming infected.

The 2019 census data for South Dakota shows almost 885,000 people live in our state. Taking into account what is needed for herd immunity, that means anywhere from 531,000 (60%) to 752,250 (85%) of the people in the state need to get infected.