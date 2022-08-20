STEPHENSON: A different perspective of public education

I had an interesting interaction with a voter a few weeks ago as I was knocking on doors in District 32. I’m running for a seat in the SD House of Representatives, and I was trying to get a feel for my neighbors’ concerns about life in South Dakota.

This particular afternoon, a gentleman in my neighborhood was enjoying a beverage on his front porch when I hopped up the stairs. I apologized for the interruption, but he was super friendly and up for a chat. Top of mind were his concerns about education.

His daughters, he said, had graduated from Rapid City’s public schools a few years ago, and had benefitted from a “pretty good” education. I did the math and calculated that one of them likely had graduated while I was on the school board. I agreed that, while our district had its challenges while I was on the board, we were doing a decent job producing competent graduates.

But lately, he said, he wasn’t sure what was happening. He apologetically said he felt schools were trying to make white kids feel bad about their race. He didn’t have any direct experience with the Rapid City schools doing this, but he had heard it was happening.

“Can I even say that?” he said. He wasn’t trying to be defensive or mean-spirited, he had just heard some scary things.

Well, of course he can say that. If we can’t have honest conversations about our concerns, then we won’t be able to come together as a community to meet our challenges.

So we talked about his concerns, and that got me thinking about my experience with the Rapid City school district. I’m a parent of one current and one future student in the district. I’m good friends with several teachers in the district, and I was on the school board from 2017-2020. It strikes me that mine is a perspective that might be worth sharing.

My daughter, who is in 7th grade, has never been made to feel bad about her race. She has benefitted from some excellent lessons on Lakota history and culture, and knows much more about her indigenous neighbors than I ever did at her age. She does struggle with the uncomfortable implications of historic events, such as the massacre at Wounded Knee and the legacy of the Indian boarding schools (which she has learned about mostly at home), but I think it’s important that she has that struggle.

What I hear from my teacher friends is that not one of them knew what Critical Race Theory (CRT) was before claims that CRT is infiltrating our classrooms started flooding the Internet in the summer of 2020. They are all educators, not indoctrinators. The elementary teachers I know struggle to find enough time to teach the basics much less a complex political theory. The high school teachers are doing everything they can to prepare students for adulthood. Their thoughts on CRT – now that they know what it is – is that it doesn’t have a place in their classrooms.

During my time on the school board, I did not receive a single complaint about teachers indoctrinating kids with any theories on race and racism. What I did hear, too often, was parents of Native kids talking about how their child felt isolated, bullied, or ignored in our school district. I did not attend a single meeting of the Parent Advisory Council for Indian Education in which at least one mother did not cry about the experiences of her child in our district.

My experiences with the Rapid City school district make me worry for Native students in the district, whose achievement is far lower than that of white kids. Indigenous parents tell me that their children would do better in a district that celebrated Lakota culture and history in all classrooms. The Rapid City school district was on a path to doing this, with the Lakota immersion program, but sadly that program had to be cancelled this year due to a lack of staffing.

I also worry for our teachers, who are overloaded already and who will be even more burdened with the proposed revised social studies standards released by Governor Noem this week. I worry that they are leaving the district in unprecedented numbers, and that those who remain are exhausted.

And I can’t worry about our teachers without worrying about my kids, and all kids in the district. We are in a precarious situation right now, and we need leadership at every level that will rise above politics and focus on improving our schools. We all need to hear different perspectives, identify the real challenges faced by our district, and then come together to find solutions.

Christine Stephenson is a former member of the RCAS Board of Education.