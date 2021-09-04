STEPHENSON: An open letter to the RCAS Board of Education

Dear Members of the RCAS Board of Education,

I was a member of the BOE in the summer of 2020 when the board and administration were considering precautions to take in the district to protect students and community members from Covid. At the time, I advocated for stricter precautions than the administration was willing to take. The administration bet - correctly - that masks, social distancing, and contact tracing/quarantining would be sufficient to curb spread in our classrooms. Over the course of the year, I was able to look at the data and realize that I was wrong.

You all have set very lax policies in our district this year in hopes that, somehow, Covid would fail to spread in our classrooms. Unfortunately, the data from this year so far is proving you wrong.