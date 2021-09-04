STEPHENSON: An open letter to the RCAS Board of Education

Dear Members of the RCAS Board of Education,
I was a member of the BOE in the summer of 2020 when the board and administration were considering precautions to take in the district to protect students and community members from Covid. At the time, I advocated for stricter precautions than the administration was willing to take. The administration bet - correctly - that masks, social distancing, and contact tracing/quarantining would be sufficient to curb spread in our classrooms. Over the course of the year, I was able to look at the data and realize that I was wrong.
You all have set very lax policies in our district this year in hopes that, somehow, Covid would fail to spread in our classrooms. Unfortunately, the data from this year so far is proving you wrong.
Covid is spreading like wildfire in our schools. This is leading to spread in our community, and it is overwhelming our hospital and community care providers. While it is true that children don’t get as sick from Covid, this is also true: some children get very sick from other illnesses over the course of each school year. They get meningitis. They get infections and sepsis. They develop seizure disorders. Kids will continue to get sick this school year, and, when they do, they are going to arrive in an ER that is not currently capable of treating them optimally because it is overrun by Covid patients.
Your lack of Covid policies is making every day that school is in session a “super spreader” event. If you fail to implement effective containment policies, then you are partially responsible for our hospital being overrun and our providers’ inability to provide all of us with the best care.
Mature adults can admit when they are wrong. You have a responsibility to the citizens of Rapid City change course based on the most recent, best data available. Please, vote yes on the mask mandate and the reinitiation of contact tracing.
Christine Stephenson is a former member of the RCAS Board of Education.