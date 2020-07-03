STEPHENSON: There is work to do to return to school safely

As a member of the Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education, I hear daily from parents who want - need - their children to return to in-person school this fall. For this to happen, two groups of people need to do their part: Members of Congress and the Rapid City community.
Our schools are nowhere near sufficiently equipped to re-open and keep our students and staff safe. Our teachers need face shields. Those students who can tolerate them need face masks. We need the space to keep our students and staff as close to six feet apart as possible; this ideally would include the hiring of more teachers to lower class size. We need more buses and more bus drivers to transport our students in smaller groups. In the likely event that a school has an outbreak and needs to close, we need improved technology that will allow our students and staff to switch seamlessly between in-class and remote learning. For our staff to do their jobs well and safely, they need training.
All of these necessities have an associated, hefty, price-tag. They will require resources that districts simply do not have. Congress needs to act quickly to pass an emergency funding bill that will give schools the resources they need.
But Congress alone can’t keep our students in schools this year. Our community as a whole needs to act responsibly in the face of our ever-growing Covid-19 numbers. Our state and local governments won’t mandate doing the right thing, so we need to be willing to do it on our own: avoid groups of ten or more people. Gather outside when possible. Above all, wear masks! During the early days of the Covid pandemic, research was mixed on what preventative measures were the most effective. The research is no longer as inconclusive: wearing masks prevents the spread of Covid. In fact, most epidemiologists now agree that if most people wore masks, we could go back to life as usual and avoid any major outbreaks until a vaccine is available.
Re-opening schools should be the number one goal of all community members. It goes without saying that this is in the best interest of our students (who will one day be our co-workers and care-takers). But it’s also in the best interest of our economy, which is built on the foundation of the government providing a safe place for our kids for seven hours a day. Whether you are a member of Congress, a business owner, a teacher or a store clerk, I hope you’ll make choices every day that help us reach this goal.
Christine Stephenson is the out-going Area 5 representative on the RCAS Board of Education. This column reflects the opinion of one school board member and not that of the entire board or district administration.
