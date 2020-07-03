STEPHENSON: There is work to do to return to school safely

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As a member of the Rapid City Area Schools Board of Education, I hear daily from parents who want - need - their children to return to in-person school this fall. For this to happen, two groups of people need to do their part: Members of Congress and the Rapid City community.

Our schools are nowhere near sufficiently equipped to re-open and keep our students and staff safe. Our teachers need face shields. Those students who can tolerate them need face masks. We need the space to keep our students and staff as close to six feet apart as possible; this ideally would include the hiring of more teachers to lower class size. We need more buses and more bus drivers to transport our students in smaller groups. In the likely event that a school has an outbreak and needs to close, we need improved technology that will allow our students and staff to switch seamlessly between in-class and remote learning. For our staff to do their jobs well and safely, they need training.

All of these necessities have an associated, hefty, price-tag. They will require resources that districts simply do not have. Congress needs to act quickly to pass an emergency funding bill that will give schools the resources they need.