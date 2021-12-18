STEPHENSON: Vision Fund creates a legacy we can all be proud of

I grew up in Rapid City but spent a few years on both coasts as a young adult before returning here to settle down. During those years, a few in DC and a few in Southeast Alaska, I made friends from all over the country and found myself constantly singing the praises of my hometown.

I’d share my childhood experiences of riding on the bike path to play tennis at Sioux Park most summer days, walking downtown with high school friends to get coffee at the Sixth Street Deli, and search through records at Seventh Street Records. Spending days in the Black Hills and then stopping at Rockerville for malts on the way home. In my mind, there can be no better place to grow up.

When I moved back here in 2007, things just seemed to get better. Skyline Drive was designated wilderness area and the woods that I used to pick my way through were filled with trails. Main Street Square opened and downtown became a place to shop, eat and socialize. The YMCA had grown and improved, the downtown library was enlarged and beautified, and the Dahl had an addition with learning spaces. Within a few years, the indoor pool and ice rink at Roosevelt Park opened.

And yet, I still didn’t follow local politics that much, and I never really understood how all of these improvements were related. All of these projects were funded by a half-cent sales tax that my parents’ and grandparents’ generations first voted to implement back in 1972. For 20 years, that money was used to fund the Civic Center and the greenway that memorializes the victims of the 1972 flood.

In 1993, the people of Rapid City voted to extend the tax so the city council could implement the Vision 2012, a series of projects aimed at improving the quality of life in Rapid City. When the Vision projects were completed, we just kept paying that half-cent sales tax, growing the Vision Fund, and finding new projects to improve this town.

Today, almost everything I love about Rapid City was funded by Vision funds. I wonder if my parents knew, when they voted yes in 1993, that they were funding the projects that would lure their daughter back to anchor her life here.

I’ll admit, the political environment in Rapid City hasn’t always been easy for this moderately liberal Rapid City girl to live with. I’ve been disappointed by the failure of initiatives to better fund our school district and to improve our roads. I was saddened by the school board election earlier this year, and even more so by the mask-in-school debate, which turned nasty in ways that I didn’t think would be possible in my friendly hometown. I began to wonder if this community really was the right one for my family.

Then I was given the honor to serve on the Vision Fund Citizen Committee. Back in August, I and 10 other Rapid Citizens gathered in a conference room at city hall and introduced ourselves. I’ll admit, I braced myself for animosity. We were diverse in gender, age, and professions. The odds were extremely high that we did not all hold the same political views. How could we possibly come to an agreement on how to spend these millions of dollars?

But as we dug into the task at hand and it was quickly obvious there would be no rancor. We all agreed that our job was to improve the quality of life for as many Rapid Citizens as possible, with projects that provided recreational opportunities, promoted the development of workforce housing, and continued smart economic growth. Nobody seemed to have any hidden agendas, and everybody’s point of view was given equal weight and respect.

We visited the location of almost every project proposal and met with proponents at City Hall when a site visit wasn’t possible. We marveled that behind every project was a community member or group of community members who were passionate about improving Rapid City. We wanted to fund them all! But when the visits were completed and the projects were scored, to my amazement, we generally agreed on our top recommendations.

Serving on the Vision committee gave me a renewed appreciation of the foresight of the generation who survived the flood and imagined a way to build an even better Rapid City out of that tragedy. It also gave me a renewed hope for the future of our town. The experience taught me that we don’t have to be the people shouting at each other at school board meetings; we can be the people proposing Vision projects, and the committee members discussing the projects’ merits. Despite the divisiveness of the last few years, we can come together to make this a place that my daughters won’t want to leave.

This is a legacy that we can all be proud of.

Christine Stephenson is a former member of the RCAS Board of Education who recently served as a member of the Vision Fund Committee.

