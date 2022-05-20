STEPHENSON: Voters can help pull RCAS out of crisis mode

As a former member of the Rapid City Area Schools board of education, I can tell you that our school district is in full-blown crisis mode. It’s not just that teachers and classified staff are leaving the district in record-breaking numbers, and it’s not just that our buildings are in a state of disrepair and the board has no comprehensive plan to fix them. The largest crisis our district faces right now is a lack of leadership.

Dr. Lori Simon, who has devoted nearly every waking hour to this district since she took on the role of superintendent in 2016, is leaving the district. So is her assistant and the assistant to the board, Shirley Fletcher. (Having worked with Mrs. Fletcher closely during my time on the board, I can’t imagine how the board will function without her.) The current board has no plan in place to replace Dr. Simon. This means that the region’s fourth-largest employer is going to be an enormous organization without any executive leadership.

The current board has discussed the possibility of having three separate managers run the district. They say this creates efficiencies in district operations. But it’s important to note that the district already has these managers in place (they are the “directors” that operate just below Dr. Simon on the district’s leadership chart). Dr. Simon meets with them weekly, works with them on department goals, and does their quarterly and annual performance reviews. If the board switches to a “manager” system, it won’t actually create new managerial positions. It will simply eliminate the superintendent position and give the district “directors” new titles. To put it plainly, this board thinks it can do the job of a superintendent.

The role of a board of directors – for any organization, not just for a school district – is to hire a leader and then hold him or her accountable for performance. It is critical that voters understand this: You don’t elect a board member to run the day-to-day operation of a school district. No member of our current board is an expert in educational administration, and they shouldn’t have to be. Board members set goals for the district and then oversee the superintendent’s progress in reaching those goals.

If you live in area three or area six, you have an enormous responsibility this June. You need to ask each candidate whether they intend to hire a superintendent for the district. If they don’t intend to hire a superintendent, then ask them their plan for how they will hold multiple managers accountable for the district’s success. Will they hold weekly meetings to keep the managers on track? Will they be able to do quarterly and annual performance reviews on multiple senior leaders? Will they be out in the community campaigning tirelessly for a bond to repair or replace our buildings, as Dr. Simon did?

Some candidates for school board would like you to think that this election is about teaching critical race theory in our schools. Or about teachers indoctrinating kids with hidden agendas. Or a referendum on how the district handled Covid. But make no mistake: this election is about whether our district moves forward under the leadership of a superintendent. Whether you have children in the district or not, please educate yourself and vote for candidates who will hire a superintendent.

Christine Stephenson is a former member of the RCAS Board of Education.

