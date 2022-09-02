STEPHENSON: Where are our leaders?

We haven’t heard much from state leadership about the uptick in violence in Rapid City this year. But I’m sure, if we did hear from them, they would offer their thoughts and prayers to the victims, and their sympathy to the residents of North Rapid City who are living in fear.

I too send my thoughts and prayers to the families who live in the Knollwood Heights apartments, the Knollwood Townhouses, the Surfwood apartments and on neighboring blocks. But I’m running for office, and I recognize that it’s the responsibility of leaders to try to find causes and potential solutions. How did we get here? What can we do to keep our fellow Rapid Citizens safe?

Last Saturday afternoon, I stopped by a back-to-school fair hosted by the Great Plains Tribal Health Initiative. I was looking to introduce myself to potential voters, and to find out what was on their minds. When I do this in my own neighborhood, I hear a lot about schools, housing, corruption and inflation. When I talked to the Native families at the back-to-school fair, I heard worries about their safety.

A couple of people at the fair shared with me that they have formed a community watch. Every night they are gathering with flashlights and reflective vests and walking in groups through the neighborhood. They don’t want their children to live in fear, so they are taking matters into their own hands. It’s scary, they told me, but it seems to be keeping the violence at bay.

I decided I wanted to show support to these brave people, so I drove up to the townhouses that night with some bottled water and granola bars to drop off. I’m a pediatric physical therapist, and I drove by an apartment in which I had treated a baby several years ago. Right next to where a shooting had occurred. I pictured that child. I pictured all the children that would be heading off to school this week, sleepless and struggling with the trauma of being witness to all this violence.

I don’t know the solution to the increased violence in our community. It is a knot years in the making and will take years to unravel. I’ve gotten to know Jonathan Old Horse, the pastor at Woyatan Lutheran Church, because, like me, he is a candidate for the SD State House. He has been a part of the neighborhood response, patrolling the neighborhood and working with the family members of victims, so I asked him what might help. He told me that what is needed now is immediate action from state leaders: they should be doing an audit of the Section 8 housing complexes to make sure the only people living there are actually qualified to live there.

“This is a civil rights issue,” he said. “This is Section 8 housing, and there are meth houses there. You can smell it. There are gun distribution houses. It’s just out of control.” These apartments, Jonathan reminded me, share a fence with North Middle School.

“This is not an Indian problem,” he said. “It’s a community problem, and we need to address it.”

Our police department has been working closely with local organizations for years trying to prevent and contain violence in our community, and I commend this effort. Police Chief Hendricks wrote that the uptick in violence is related to the juvenile diversion program initiated by Governor Daugaard a decade ago, and I trust that he is correct. But I recently spoke with a local judge who said that blaming juvenile diversion isn’t the full story.

Diverting kids from juvenile detention is actually a good plan, the judge said, but diversion only works if the community has resources to work with these offenders to keep them on a straight path. Our legislature decided against building another juvenile detention facility in the state, but they declined to fully fund the prevention, rehabilitation and education programs for at-risk youth. That is just as much to blame for the violence as the decline in detention.

We have lost at least five lives in the last month, and the physical and mental wellbeing of hundreds of others have been compromised. We need state leadership to support our law enforcement and the community they serve. The people of North Rapid need more than thoughts and prayers.

Christine Stephenson is a former member of the RCAS Board of Education.