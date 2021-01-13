SUGHRUE: Sen. Thune is as solid as Mount Rushmore

I write in support of senator John thune as a statesman for which we, as South Dakotans, should be justifiably proud as it relates to his integrity in the recently concluded presidential election.
The word integrity evolved from a Latin adjective meaning honest, consistent, and uncompromising adherents to moral and ethical principles. Senator Thune's Integrity was made abundantly clear when he stated he would vote to certify the electoral college count to affirm the presidential results in favor of President-Elect Joe Biden. Senator Thune chose to act with fidelity to the law, the Constitution, and the will of the American people through a fair and honest election process.
There is comedic irony in a decisively defeated presidential candidate lecturing the people of South Dakota on our dislike for weakness while launching unwarranted and quixotic attack on our senator.
Have there been any indisputable evidence of a fraudulent election, I think we can be reasonably confident Sen. Thune would have battled like a gladiator on the senate floor to rectify the matter. Such evidence was never forthcoming. In truth, the allegations of election conspiracy or fraud died, twice, on the steps of the Supreme Court. Expecting the world to support the contention of a fraudulent election in the absence of concrete evidence is like expecting a bull not to charge because you are a vegetarian.
Senator Thune successfully navigated the waters of confirmation bias in these complex matters. Confirmation bias is the tendency to search, interpret, favor and recall information supporting or confirming our prior beliefs and values. As such we all select information that confirms and strengthens or views while ignoring non supporting or contradicting information in this case Senator Thune used his objectivity, experience, and reliance on the quality of evidence, and critical thinking skills to evade the trap of selective exposure and avoidance of information that was consistent or inconsistent with his personal beliefs and opinions in other words he was a statesman.
You don't need to solve the mysteries of Stonehenge to know Senator John Thune's political career is as rock solid as Mount Rushmore. Any contention to the contrary is preposterously absurd. The people of South Dakota know, admire, and respect Senator Thune.
Tim Sughrue is the former CEO of Rapid City Regional Hospital. He was also the Batallion Commander for U.S. Army Reserve units in Minneapolis and Salt Lake City. He is the recipient of the Legion of Merit and the third highest military decoration, the Silver Star, for gallatry in action as a combat medic with the 101st Airborne Division.