SUGHRUE: Sen. Thune is as solid as Mount Rushmore

I write in support of senator John thune as a statesman for which we, as South Dakotans, should be justifiably proud as it relates to his integrity in the recently concluded presidential election.

The word integrity evolved from a Latin adjective meaning honest, consistent, and uncompromising adherents to moral and ethical principles. Senator Thune's Integrity was made abundantly clear when he stated he would vote to certify the electoral college count to affirm the presidential results in favor of President-Elect Joe Biden. Senator Thune chose to act with fidelity to the law, the Constitution, and the will of the American people through a fair and honest election process.

There is comedic irony in a decisively defeated presidential candidate lecturing the people of South Dakota on our dislike for weakness while launching unwarranted and quixotic attack on our senator.