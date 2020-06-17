Whether you have noticed or not, we all are thinking about breath.
First, COVID 19 came into our world and we heard the stories of how it can quickly take away our ability to breathe. In the last few weeks, the words, “I can’t breathe,” have become forever embedded in our hearts. I don’t believe that the connection of breath between these two is a coincidence.
The writing below I wrote just a few short months ago- before masks, quarantine, and protests were part of our daily lives.
Taking a breath is the first and last thing we do in this life.
Now more than ever we need to breathe.
Now more than ever we need to breathe like we love ourselves.
Now more than ever we need to breathe like we love each other.
Take a moment to read this...
BREATHE LIKE YOU LOVE YOURSELF
Take a breath.
Just for a moment take a breath and take the time to read this.
One breath.
We take breathing for granted, but without one breath we may not be here to take the next or the next. One breath is so precious. It is the most important thing we have and yet we pay such little attention to it.
Oh, if it is someone else, we notice.
When our babies are born, we wait to hear that first cry knowing that it means they have taken a breath, and all is well. And when our kids are sick with bronchitis, we do everything we can to help them breathe. We set up vaporizers, rub Vicks on their chest, give them cough drops, and prop them upright to help them fill those precious lungs. We want them to breathe because we love them.
Before my Dad passed from Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, I had never given much thought to how important breathing is. As I watched him struggle with every inhale while a machine groaned and hissed to supply him with the right amount of oxygen, I paid attention to his breath like I never had before. Over time, the scarring and hardening of his lungs got worse and it became harder and harder for his lungs to hold even a small amount of oxygen. I remember the pain as I held his hand and cried as he took his last breath. I wanted him to breathe because I loved him.
It is our human nature to take care of others. To love others. But what about showing the same attention to ourselves. When was the last time you breathed like you love yourself? When was the last time you paid attention to the importance of your own breath?
Take a breath now. Slowly. Feel the coolness of the air as it enters your nostrils. Feel as the breath passes through your nose, travels down the back of your throat and into your bronchial tubes, and slowly fills your lungs. Feel your lungs expand and your chest push out. Now follow the exhale as your lungs contract and releases the air to exit your body. Notice how it feels warm as you exhale.
Most of the time we never think about it or notice that we are breathing. Take some time right now think about what a gift of love our breath is. Think of yourself as a young child in your care and you want that child to breathe because you love them. Breathe with slow, full intention. Breathe like you love yourself.
Take a breath.
A precious breath.
A breath is the first and last thing we do in this life.
Let me repeat that.
A breath is the first and last thing we do in this life.
It is our beginning and our ending. Why wouldn’t we cherish it? Why wouldn’t we pay attention to the way it fills us with life? Why wouldn’t we breathe like we love ourselves?
Pennie Hunt was born and raised in Rapid City. She is the author of the book, “Love Your Life- NO MATTER WHAT -76 Tips to Live Life With Love and Gratitude,” and writes the blog, “From the Corner of Spirit & Brave.” She is a professional speaker and member of the National Speakers Association. Email: penniehunt@gmail.com
