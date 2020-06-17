Take a breath.

Oh, if it is someone else, we notice.

When our babies are born, we wait to hear that first cry knowing that it means they have taken a breath, and all is well. And when our kids are sick with bronchitis, we do everything we can to help them breathe. We set up vaporizers, rub Vicks on their chest, give them cough drops, and prop them upright to help them fill those precious lungs. We want them to breathe because we love them.

Before my Dad passed from Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, I had never given much thought to how important breathing is. As I watched him struggle with every inhale while a machine groaned and hissed to supply him with the right amount of oxygen, I paid attention to his breath like I never had before. Over time, the scarring and hardening of his lungs got worse and it became harder and harder for his lungs to hold even a small amount of oxygen. I remember the pain as I held his hand and cried as he took his last breath. I wanted him to breathe because I loved him.

It is our human nature to take care of others. To love others. But what about showing the same attention to ourselves. When was the last time you breathed like you love yourself? When was the last time you paid attention to the importance of your own breath?