The impending climate catastrophe and what to do about it

Burning fossils fuels is adding more heat to the surface of the Earth than it can handle. The basic physics is simple and it means that CO2 concentrations, temperatures and sea levels are all rising at an accelerating rate. We’re on course to have ever more severe climate catastrophes occur on a routine basis, including rising sea levels, droughts, wildfires, widespread crop failures, etc. It’s painfully obvious that fighting climate change should be one of the world’s top priorities.
Yet I’m struck by how many people here are genuinely conflicted by this issue despite the fact they can’t help but notice the world is changing. Farmers, hunters, rural and city dwellers alike can all see the effects. Still, many of these same people insist that climate change is a hoax — and they oppose any efforts to combat it.
Why? Perhaps it’s because of the misinformation being spread that climate solutions inevitably mean more government, higher taxes and less freedom — and thus are threats to our core values and identity. But fighting this imminent threat doesn’t mean that the government will take away our SUVs, jobs, or the American way of life. And while educating people about this climate emergency is critical, perhaps these dire warnings of the looming climate disaster may just make people throw up their hands in despair, sink into denial, or dig their heels in deeper against government action.
However, we should not abandon all hope. What works is having a solution that doesn’t threaten core American values or inflame the anti-regulation zealots. Market forces should be the main tool used to fight climate change. Give people the chance to save or make more money — in this case by burning less fossil fuel — and they’ll seize the opportunity, whether it’s by boosting energy efficiency, building wind farms and solar arrays, reengineering the electricity grid, or dreaming up countless new innovations.
The simplest way to proceed is to raise the price to burn carbon, through a tax or fee. When something is more expensive, we use less of it — and we also devise clever substitutes. A carbon tax also corrects what economists call a market failure — the fact that current prices of coal or oil fail to include the true costs of fossil fuels, everything from illnesses caused by pollution to the military expenses of protecting the world’s oil supply. And revenue from a carbon fee could be used to reduce the cost of things we want more of, like labor, through reductions in other taxes, such as payroll taxes. There’s no need to expand government or, depending on whether the revenues are fully returned to the economy, even to increase taxes. That’s why a carbon tax has strong support even among many conservatives.
António Guterres, Secretary General of the United Nations recently said: “We are in a race against time and we are losing.” So we now face a stark choice. Do we let future historians rebuke us for our failure to act in time? Or do we step up to meet the challenge? Let this then be a call to arms. In America politicians rarely lead — they follow. So it’s really up to you. Insist that climate change be a key issue in the 2020 elections. Combat the lies and deceit from the many deep-pocketed climate deniers. Push for a reasonable fee on carbon and for incentives for renewable energy (and energy efficiency steps) at all levels of government. Americans have already tamed the atom and put a man on the moon. We can also take on this fight to fend off this impending climate catastrophe.
Richard Bell is the president of Sustainable Environmental Energy Engineering, LLC in Rapid City and chairperson of Black Hills Chapter of Dakota Rural Action.