The impending climate catastrophe and what to do about it

However, we should not abandon all hope. What works is having a solution that doesn’t threaten core American values or inflame the anti-regulation zealots. Market forces should be the main tool used to fight climate change. Give people the chance to save or make more money — in this case by burning less fossil fuel — and they’ll seize the opportunity, whether it’s by boosting energy efficiency, building wind farms and solar arrays, reengineering the electricity grid, or dreaming up countless new innovations.

The simplest way to proceed is to raise the price to burn carbon, through a tax or fee. When something is more expensive, we use less of it — and we also devise clever substitutes. A carbon tax also corrects what economists call a market failure — the fact that current prices of coal or oil fail to include the true costs of fossil fuels, everything from illnesses caused by pollution to the military expenses of protecting the world’s oil supply. And revenue from a carbon fee could be used to reduce the cost of things we want more of, like labor, through reductions in other taxes, such as payroll taxes. There’s no need to expand government or, depending on whether the revenues are fully returned to the economy, even to increase taxes. That’s why a carbon tax has strong support even among many conservatives.