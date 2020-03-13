The shear power of tourism dollars

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Needless to say, tourism is a high stakes game that every community would be negligent to not pursue. Community leaders would be shirking their fiduciary duties of office by not actively pursuing those dollars. That being the case, how does a community build the machine that promotes and attracts tourism? While there are many ways to grow this avenue of revenue, here is a simple three-step process that works.

First, realize, understand and promote the value and vision of tourism. Understand that regardless of where you are in the scheme of things you must get to a point that you are doing things to grow tourism. This is the most important frame of mind community leaders can have when it comes to your community’s financial survival.

Secondly, find those unique things about your city and build upon them. Tourists are seeking new and unique experiences, not sameness. Tourists are seeking to find the heart and soul of a community, not the same old and easy to find anywhere experiences so many provide. Does your community have access to water, such as rivers or lakes? Does your community have a niche such as music, history and/or art etc.? Find at least one niche and magnify that niche to the best of your ability.