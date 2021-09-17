THOMAS: Delivering on our promises

In her editorial, Amy Policky said something the RCAS board members can all agree with: “Elections matter...because the people we elect in a Democratic Republic represent the public, the public who elected them.” Although she called the voter turnout “pathetic”, it was, in fact, a historically large turnout in a stand-alone school board election.

As the new majority attempts to deliver on the promises they made during their campaigns, namely in-person school five days a week, a return to normal for staff and students, and raising the district’s academic scores, they find themselves under attack by fellow board members, the media, the medical establishment, and other interests, giving rise to many false narratives. Chief among the false claims is that RCAS has no quarantine or contact tracing strategies. In fact, RCAS follows all reporting requirements of the SD Department of Health under SDCL Chapter 34-22, and Coronavirus is on the schedule of reportable diseases.