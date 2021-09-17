THOMAS: Delivering on our promises

In her editorial, Amy Policky said something the RCAS board members can all agree with: “Elections matter...because the people we elect in a Democratic Republic represent the public, the public who elected them.” Although she called the voter turnout “pathetic”, it was, in fact, a historically large turnout in a stand-alone school board election.
As the new majority attempts to deliver on the promises they made during their campaigns, namely in-person school five days a week, a return to normal for staff and students, and raising the district’s academic scores, they find themselves under attack by fellow board members, the media, the medical establishment, and other interests, giving rise to many false narratives. Chief among the false claims is that RCAS has no quarantine or contact tracing strategies. In fact, RCAS follows all reporting requirements of the SD Department of Health under SDCL Chapter 34-22, and Coronavirus is on the schedule of reportable diseases.
Just this week, many doctors signed their names to a full-page ad that was paid for by Black Hills Medical Society. The reason they gave to justify a mask mandate was this: “Universal masking is the best and most effective strategy to create consistent messages, expectations, enforcement, and compliance.” There was no mention of medical efficacy, control of disease, or the safety of children and staff in their reasoning.
The medical world is at war with itself over this issue; there are polar opposite opinions on universal masking. This board respects the competence of the parents of students and the individuals employed by the district to know the “assumption of risk” and to decide for themselves which science makes sense to them. It is not the duty of the local board of education to change people’s position on topics that have divided the world.
The constant focus on mandating masks is a distraction from the priorities of the board. The duties of the board are to establish operational policies, set guidelines for administration, and develop protocols for district programs. Our highest priority is doing what it takes to raise student achievement. The hope of the new board is to address the substantial learning loss that has occurred over time. A shift in the conversation needs to happen in order to create unity in the district.
Kate Thomas is the President of the RCAS Board of Education.