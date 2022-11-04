THOMPSON: Respecting differences strengthens community

Rapid City is a growing and vibrant community, but decades of not respecting or understanding differences in culture or political beliefs threatens to harm that growth.

Before I decided to accept a position at the Journal more than three years ago, I flew to Rapid City to spend a couple of days exploring the area. Some of those exploratory trips were with a person trying to influence me to relocate here. Others, I decided to go out on my own.

I wanted to see what the community was like without the rose-colored influence of a recruiter. Overall, I was impressed.

The natural beauty surrounded the city is second to none. During my visit, the Thursday Summer Nights concert series was going on, showing me just how vibrant and entertaining the city could be. I asked my recruiter to take me on a driving tour of the rest of Rapid City, where I saw the economic divide between those who are affluent, middle-class and poor. Those indicators seemed to be comparable to larger metropolitan areas, but were a bit shocking for a smaller city.

I was ready to sign on for relocation, but one encounter almost changed my mind.

I decided to go out on my own for dinner in downtown Rapid City. I went to one of the numerous restaurants on Main Street and sat down at the bar. I didn't want to take up a table for just one person. I placed my order with a very friendly waitress and sipped on a soda while I waited for my food.

Another gentleman came in by himself and sat at the bar, too. He placed his order for a burger and soft drink, just as I had. But the waitress had a totally different response.

"You better have money to pay for that," she barked.

The gentleman calmly took out his wallet and showed that he had enough cash to pay for his modest meal. The waitress seemed satisfied with his display of money and walked away to place his order.

I was shocked and dismayed by the difference in how my order was taken versus the way his order was taken. There were two discernible qualities that differentiated me from him.

He was an older Native American man. I was a younger white man.

We started a conversation and he told me his name, which I will not share out of respect. I explained I was from Oklahoma and was thinking of moving to Rapid City for work. I told him I was taken back by the way he was treated.

His response: "I'm used to it. It happens all the time."

Racism in Rapid City had reared its ugly head — within the first 48 hours of my initial visit. I'm still not sure if I was more dismayed by the waitress, or his response that "I'm used to it."

The older Native American gentleman and I had a great conversation about respect, understanding different cultures and why some people don't wish to make that effort. We ended up laughing with each other and enjoying our time together, despite the waitress' action.

That interaction almost derailed me from moving here. I wonder how many people who see this overt display of racism change their minds about a move.

I told my recruiter about what happened at the restaurant. Surprisingly, he showed no shock like I did. He told me Rapid City has a long way to go.

I accepted the position and moved here. I have met people from all walks of life — Native and non-Native, conservative and liberal, religious and atheist.

The cultural diversity of Rapid City is one of its most desirable qualities. The polarization, division and an unwillingness to sit down and find common ground is one of Rapid City's greatest weaknesses.

Over the past three years, I have witnessed that divide grow even larger.

We can only be a better community when we find commonality. Too often, we get bogged down with our own beliefs. We don't want to hear and understand from other sides. We don't actively seek things that we have in common. Instead, too many focus their efforts on furthering division.

Over the next several weeks, the Journal will be working with the city's Human Relations Commission/MOA Alliance to publish columns from people with different cultural, religious and political backgrounds. These columns will not focus on what divides us. They will focus on what unites us as Rapid Citians.

The intent is to shine a light on the fact that we have more in common with each other to build a better community. The series will be called "Cultural Connection," which clearly outlines the purpose — connecting with each other regardless of culture or belief.

I hope you will join us in engaging with this series. Together, we will become better citizens because of it.

Nathan Thompson is the interim editor of the Rapid City Journal. He can be reached at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.