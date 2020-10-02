TUPPER: Empower state meat inspectors and independent meat processors

Over 80 percent of cattle in feedlots in the U.S. are slaughtered by four large meatpacking companies: Tyson Foods, JBS, Cargill and National Beef. Because these companies control a large percent of slaughter and processing capacity in the U.S., they have the unique ability to unduly influence the price of live cattle through the employment of tactics like bottlenecking processing speeds, importing chilled foreign meat to decrease demand for domestic supply, collaborating on pricing mechanisms, utilizing private forward-formula contracts, and piling up meat in cold storage to delay the need to purchase live cattle.
The “Big Four” meatpacking companies have profited from skyrocketing beef costs during the pandemic, while the prices farmers, ranchers and feeders receive are often below the cost of production.
Senator Mike Rounds of South Dakota is working to restore the competitive balance in the live cattle market, and he knows full well that if drastic changes are not made, we will become increasingly dependent on these multinational companies and foreign beef and cattle imports.
One of the pieces of legislation the Senator wrote and introduced would empower state meat inspection programs and allow independent meat processors to thrive in their regional setting.
Currently, there are four levels of meat inspection programs: Custom Not-for-Sale, Custom Exempt; Retail-Exempt; State Inspected; and USDA, or Federal, Inspection.
The New Markets for State-Inspected Meat and Poultry Act, introduced by Senator Rounds and cosponsored by twelve other Senators, including Senators Jon Tester (D-MT), Steve Daines (R-MT), Kevin Cramer (R-ND), John Barrasso (R-WY), and Mike Enzi (R-WY) is a commonsense solution to expanding market opportunities for independent meat processors.
Under Federal Law, there are 27 states that administer a “State Inspection” program. These states must “meet or exceed” federal safety and sanitation standards. Since they already adhere to or exceed federal standards, these states-inspected processing facilities should carry the ability to sell or donate their product across state lines, similar to USDA-inspected products.
In remarks to his colleagues on July 30, Senator Rounds noted, “In my hometown of Ft. Pierre, South Dakota, a beef processing company was announced to be opening in May of this year, 2020. This is the kind of American production that we want to see. But if this processor chooses to pursue a state-inspected meat license instead of a USDA license, they will not be able to sell across state-lines; even though South Dakota’s Meat Poultry Inspection program has standards that meet or exceed federal inspection standards. This is unacceptable and is harming our small American processors’ ability to fairly compete.”
At the United States Cattlemen’s Association (USCA), we couldn’t agree more with Senator Rounds’ comments. A companion bill, called the Expanding Markets for State-Inspected Meat Processors Act of 2020, has already been introduced in the House by Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming – all we need now is for Congress to act.
USCA strongly urges Congress to advance the New Markets for State-Inspected Meat and Poultry Act out of the Senate Agriculture Committee and to the Senate floor for a vote.
Justin Tupper currently serves as Vice President of the United States Cattlemen’s Association. He also owns and operates the St. Onge Livestock Auction in St. Onge, South Dakota.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!