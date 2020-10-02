TUPPER: Empower state meat inspectors and independent meat processors

Under Federal Law, there are 27 states that administer a “State Inspection” program. These states must “meet or exceed” federal safety and sanitation standards. Since they already adhere to or exceed federal standards, these states-inspected processing facilities should carry the ability to sell or donate their product across state lines, similar to USDA-inspected products.

In remarks to his colleagues on July 30, Senator Rounds noted, “In my hometown of Ft. Pierre, South Dakota, a beef processing company was announced to be opening in May of this year, 2020. This is the kind of American production that we want to see. But if this processor chooses to pursue a state-inspected meat license instead of a USDA license, they will not be able to sell across state-lines; even though South Dakota’s Meat Poultry Inspection program has standards that meet or exceed federal inspection standards. This is unacceptable and is harming our small American processors’ ability to fairly compete.”